Selena Gomez, Camilo, Marc Anthony, J Balvin

It’s the last Friday in August 2021! And we say goodbye to the month with great collaborations that leave us very good songs so we don’t stop dancing. The most anticipated was 999, the song that Selena Gomez and Camilo had promised so much. On the other hand, the rhythm of J Balvin with Tokischa in Perra is going to make you want to stop and dance. And in the most curious way, Maluma released the song LNEM (GATA) beside Kapla, Miky, Philip, Ariaz Y Blessd. And if what you are looking for is a party, put on play and turn up the Marc Anthony song at full volume, Pa’lla Voy (Africando).

Selena Gomez and Camilo – 999

The singer continues to discover the beauty of her Latin roots, which led her to launch Revelation, her first album in Spanish, last March. Now, together with Camilo, he has delighted his fans with this romantic collaboration. In 999 both sing in Spanish and transmit good energy to those who listen to the song. Hit play and fall in love!





Marc Anthony – Pa’lla Voy (Africando)

“If there is a party, I’ll go

If there is a rumba, I’ll go pa’llá. . . “

With the music of Marc Anthony, there is a sure party! The salsero arrives with this new song to make everyone feel good and make them get up from their seats motivated by the rhythm.





Maluma feat. Kapla and Miky, Philip, Blessd – LNEM (GATA)

“La Nueva en el Mapa” is what the lyrics of the title of this new song mean. “For me it represents a lot to be able to support a new generation of artists because when I started, I did not feel that same support in Colombia and I did not want them to live the same way as me,” explains Maluma about his collaboration on this issue. The song talks about the experiences between friends and the crazy things that are done on party nights without forgetting to dance. Just what they reflect in the video, recorded in Medellín, Colombia.