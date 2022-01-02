Rihanna’s pixie and other short haircuts that are back this summer

These cuts are proof that you can play with short hair and succeed! Raymond Hall / Getty Images

The short hair is one of the strongest trends in the summer For several reasons: it prevents you from getting overheated, it prevents hairs from cluttering the face, it is quick (and easy) to dry and style and, depending on its shape, it can give a ‘lifting’ effect to the face. Not for nothing is the star of the season! In fact, celebrities like Rihanna and Kendall Jenner have already joined several short haircuts in its most version hot, with seventies details that are making a comeback this year stronger than ever. Do you want to discover them and encourage yourself to experiment with them? Keep reading!

Short haircuts for summer

Pixie

One of the best haircuts to close stages and start new cycles is the pixie, well it is totally shorts and change the look completely. Rihanna has been one of the first to wear it during the summer in its shorter version, intense, sexy and with paraded ends, although we had already seen it before with this hairstyle: in the BET Awards 2008, in the Kids Choice Awards from 2010, featuring ‘Unapologetic’ in 2012 and in pastel pink in 2014. If you want to order it Riri-style, request that it be short (not flush), extended to the sideburns and have paraded ends.

This haircut suits oval and square faces like Rihanna’s. Instagram @badgalriri

Layers

A layered shoulder cut is what you need to give movement to the hair fine, soften the face, take years off of you and add sex appeal to your look. The proof is Kendall Jenner who has recently bet on the layers at mood 70’s, meaning they are paraded from eye level to jawline and combed out like Farrah Fawcett did in his golden age. If you are fascinated by how they look, here we leave you a tutorial to make them at home.