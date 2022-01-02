RESULTS MELATE, Revancha and Revanchita: WINNING Numbers of December 31, 2021

Yesterday afternoon the Results of the 3529 Melate, Revancha and Revanchita Tournament, contests held on December 31, 2021. If for any reason you missed them, here we present the results of the Melate Revancha and Revanchita awards, we hope that there will be one or more winners among our readers. Much success!

What were the winning numbers for Melate Revancha and Revanchita for December 31, 2021?

Below we will inform you of the winning numbers as well as the prizes that were distributed from the Accumulated general stock of $ 270.30 million pesos.

Melate

Winning number: 01 09 17 18 35 47-13

Accumulated bag: 30.5 million pesos

Melate Revenge

Winning number: 01 03 31 33 37 53

Accumulated bag: $ 174.3 million pesos

Melate Revanchita

Winning number: 04 09 17 19 53 56

Accumulated bag: $ 65.5 million pesos

Results Melate, Revancha and Revanchita of 12/31/21

Look for your ticket

If you want to know if any of your combinations was a winner, we invite you to consult your ticket, you only have to enter here and check if you had any success with your natural numbers and the additional one in addition to the amount that would correspond to you.

