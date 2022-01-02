Responsible Consumers and Purpose-Driven Brands: A Survival Challenge for Businesses

Some theories hold that advertising It was one of the fundamental causes of the crisis of the 1930s. Boosted in the post-war period, by the appearance of radio and access to electricity, it made it possible to make much more attractive advertisements and portraits, which contributed to the creation of a society with a consumer demand far beyond its possibilities .

What had never happened, society demanded more. He wanted to look like his sports idols or the latest movie star. The advertising creatives had created a world that, at least in appearance, all people could have access to. The increase in consumption translated into an increase in people’s indebtedness, which determined the need for greater income and a decrease in their ability to save, creating the conditions of the crack of 29.

Like any great crisis, the one of 30 must surely have had multi-causal origins.

But nevertheless, It makes sense to think that the advertising boom may have influenced its spiralization; In fact, there are those who draw some parallels between that event and the subprime mortgage crisis in 2008. Advertising is also charged here with the responsibility for having stimulated unsustainable indebtedness for North American families. Some scenes from the film “The big bet”, starring among others by Christian Bale, Steve Carell and Brad Pitt, are instructive about it.

But in recent years, more specifically in the preceding 10, the appearance of social networks, smartphones, access to information and news in real time caused the emergence of another type of “consumer”, the so-called “responsible consumer”.

It is someone who understands that he has the power to choose between one product and another, a faculty that enables him to challenge brands about their responsibility and impact on society and the planet. He is a consumer who demands that everything be sustainable, sustainable and with a positive social impact. In short, it has a purpose.

This is undoubtedly progress: powerless, decisionless consumers based on superficial concepts are mutating towards one demanding of purpose.

Now, are the social and organizational structures in a position to bring all these changes to a good destination?

The speed of change is indistinct, with technology and information evolution impossible to follow: metaverse, web 3, blockchain and crypto, private trips to manned space, just to name a few of the most recent innovations.

But has our way of working, or of government, or of education changed?

Regarding the labor modalities Why in many cases are they still on a fixed schedule, in the same place all together and with business structures from the time of the Industrial Revolution?

This question operates in a context, moreover, where interest in smart and sustainable cities grows, that is, those that offer the possibility of solving our lives within ten blocks of distance. It is the concept of “Km 0” where I have my workspace, the university, the supermarket, the club, among others, within that radius.

The coronavirus pandemic Among other teachings, he put us as never before in the awareness of the finiteness of our lives and challenged us to try to make the most of the time we have available. Wasting time on unnecessary trips or spending a whole day in an office because it is established that way goes in the opposite direction to this desire.

The writer Moses Naim, author of “The End of Power” explains in “Rethinking the world” that as there is a higher standard of living, education and trade, as well as greater mobility of citizens between countries, there is also greater dissatisfaction with political systems, which that is projected to the brands.

The same author speaks of this phenomenon as the revolution of the ms, mobility and mentality, 3M that portray how the progress of the last 100 years has led us to have more access, more opportunities and more years of life, but also how this has transformed us into generators of other types of demands.

We are inhabited by another mentality, another ability to create a world of our own, outside of the established.

In this context, mobility, which today went from being something more circumstantial (“I’m going to study abroad or work and try …”) to a whole way of life where geographical limits do not exist and We can work or study from anywhere in the world without borders or nationality belongings.

If companies continue to think like 200 years ago and remain rigid in the ways of organizing work, without offering mobility or flexibility, or a purpose for positive impact, ignoring the relationships between the brand and people, they can hardly be successful and surely they will cease to exist in the near future.

Andy stalman, one of the great branding specialists in the world, talks about the concept of “humanizing”, which means that you have to build a much more personal relationship between people and companies.

For this, brands have to be honest, transparent and be able to communicate values ​​but above all else, have them.

Technology and innovation today give us the tools to be able to achieve all this, and transform these days of so much speed into a virtuous circle. But it is clear that for this we must create and generate changes, structures and our mindset for this to be possible.

In his book “In Defense of Enlightenment”, Steven Pinker, Canadian psychologist and scientist, shows in detail all the improvements that allowed the advancement of technology, research and innovation. It describes the number of lives that were saved with medicine, the increase in life expectancy, the exit from poverty of millions of people and their access to basic conditions, among many other things.

It is an optimistic look that allows us to value all that we achieve as a society and as a species.

We have to take advantage of this unique time to generate, each one from their place, conditions that allow us to create a virtuous circle. For companies it is about understanding that the time of creating and building superficial needs for passive consumers is over and that now is the time for innovation to create new worlds with an object and purpose of positive impact both for people and for our environment.