Ranking iTunes in Argentina: Top 10 of the most viewed movies of today Saturday, January 1

Watching movies is something you are used to, because there is a huge offer on the market, both in cinemas and in streaming. In other words, you no longer have to scroll to find exactly what you are looking for: productions that break records and take everyone out of breath.

The news is that iTunes take a count to share what people are seeing in real time. The platform wants to position itself as a benchmark in the sector. Therefore, it has to its credit a very interesting offer, which we detail below.

Sure you have already seen many of them, but there will be others that may interest you, so get to it! Watch the 10 most wanted movies in Argentina:

one. No time to die

In ‘No Time to Die’, James Bond finds himself enjoying a well-deserved vacation in Jamaica. However, his peace ends when his CIA friend, Felix Leiter, seeks him out for a new mission that involves rescuing an important scientist who has been kidnapped.

two. Spider-Man: Far From Home

Peter Parker decides to go with Michelle Jones, Ned and the rest of his friends to spend a vacation in Europe after the events that occurred in Avengers: EndGame. However, Parker’s plan to put his superpowers aside for a few weeks is truncated when he is recruited by Nick Fury to join Mysterio (a human who hails from Earth 833, a dimension of the multiverse, who had his first appearance on Doctor Strange) to fight against the elementals (four immortal entities that come from the same dimension and that dominate the four elements of nature, fire, water, air and earth). At that moment, Parker puts on the Spider-Man suit again to do his job.

3. Venom: There Will Be Carnage

Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) and his symbiote Venom are still trying to figure out how to live together when a prisoner on death row (Woody Harrelson) becomes infected with a symbiote of his own.

Four. The Amazing Spider-Man 2: The Power of Electro

Peter Parker leads a very busy life, balancing his time between his role as Spider-Man, taking down the bad guys and in high school with the person he loves, Gwen. Peter can’t wait to graduate. He hasn’t forgotten the promise he made to Gwen’s father to protect her, staying away from her, but it’s a promise he just can’t keep. Things will turn around for Peter when a new villain, Electro, appears and an old friend, Harry Osborn, returns, while uncovering new clues about his past.

5. The Addams Family 2: The Great Getaway

The Addams get tangled up in crazier adventures and find themselves embroiled in hilarious confrontations with all manner of unsuspecting characters.

6. Fast & furious 9

Dom Toretto leads a quiet life with Letty and her son, little Brian, but they know that danger is always lurking. This time, that threat will force Dom to face the sins of his past if he wants to save those he loves most. The team is reunited to prevent a worldwide plot, led by one of the most dangerous assassins and best driver they have ever faced; a man who is also Dom’s missing brother, Jakob. Ninth installment of the famous franchise.

7. Royal Casino

British agent James Bond’s (Daniel Craig) first mission as Agent 007 leads him to Le Chiffre (Mads Mikkelsen), banker to terrorists from around the world. To stop him and dismantle the terrorist network, Bond must defeat him in a risky game of poker at Casino Royale. At first Bond dislikes Vesper Lynd (Eva Green), the beautiful Treasury officer who must watch over government money. But as Bond and Vesper are forced to defend themselves together against the deadly attacks of Le Chiffre and his henchmen, a mutual attraction develops between them.

8. The emperor of paris

Paris, France, early 19th century. Legendary convict François Vidocq lives in disguise trying to escape from a tragic past that haunts him. When, after an unfortunate event, his path crosses that of the police chief, Vidocq makes a bold decision that will turn the ruthless mastermind who runs the Parisian underworld against him.

9. Wild tales

(FILMAFFINITY)

10. Crazy, Stupid, Love.

The situation of the 40-year-old and puritanical Cal Weaver is perfect: he has a good job, a nice house and great children and he is married to the sweetheart of his adolescence. However, when Cal finds out that his wife, Emily, has cheated on him and wants a divorce, his ‘perfect’ life falls apart. To top it all, in today’s singles world, Cal, who hasn’t dated in decades, is the disaster himself.

Hopefully we’ve got you excited about this roundup of the most viewed movies. Go ahead and discover them on iTunes!

The truth is that the hours of the day will not be enough so that the fans of the cinematographic productions can see so many hours of good films. We all know that iTunes is an expert at streaming the biggest hits at the box office, which are the object of worship around the world.

Do not be left behind and follow us on this journey through the seventh art.