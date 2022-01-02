Ranking Disney + in Peru: Top 10 of the most watched films in the New Year | Movies and series

During the last years, the Disney + streaming platform has been having more acceptance in our country, since almost all the Most critically acclaimed Marvel movies and cartoons. In addition, every so often he releases new and extraordinary productions that manage to surprise young and old alike. Therefore, in this note we present the 10 movies most viewed by Peruvians on said platform.

Position 1: Charm

This film that has managed to captivate a large number of Peruvians tells the story of the Madrigal, an extraordinary family that lives in a magical house located in a town called Charm. The magic of the place has blessed each child in the family with a unique gift, from super strength to the power to heal. To all, except Mirabel, who wishes to be as special as the rest of her relatives. But when the magic surrounding Encanto is in jeopardy, Mirabel decides that she, the only Madrigal without any kind of unique gift, may be the only hope to save her family.

Position 2: Avengers: endgame

After his great box office success during 2019, Avengers: endgame It is still very popular with the Peruvian public. This film is set after the devastating events of Avengers: infinity war, when the universe is in ruins due to Thanos’ actions. With the help of their remaining allies, the Avengers must meet once again to try to undo their actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what the consequences.

Position 3: Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Film adaptation of the hero created by Steve Englehart and Jim Starlin in 1973, a half-Chinese, half-American character named Shang-chi (Simu Liu), who ran away from home as a teenager and whose distinctive combat style mixes kung-fu, nunchucks and firearms. In the film, he must confront a past he believed he had left behind and his father (Tony Leung), leader of the dangerous organization of the Ten Rings.

Position 4: Moana

This great success of Disney tells the story of one energetic teenager who embarks on a daring mission to save his people from an ancient and mysterious threat. On this adventure, she will be accompanied by the arrogant demigod Maui, who will guide her through the ocean on an action-packed journey, full of fearsome creatures and impossible challenges to restore the lost order.

Position 5: At last alone at home

Although the Christmas time, in Peru you continue to see this funny movie which tells the adventures of Max Mercer, a 10-year-old boy who, due to a terrible confusion, is left alone at Christmas while his family travels to Japan. He will have to protect his house from dangerous thieves.

Position 6: Under the Helmet: The Legacy of Boba Fett

Fans of Star wars they have been in charge of placing this special in the ranking of the most viewed. It is a 21-minute episode dedicated to narrating the origin and legacy of the popular bounty hunter. Boba fett.

Position 7: ‘Avengers: infinity war’

The Marve’s Cinematic UniverseHe continues to take positions in this ranking. In this movie, the almighty Thanos has awakened with the promise of wiping out everything in its path, carrying the Infinity Gauntlet, which gives it incalculable power. The only ones capable of stopping him are the Avengers and the rest of the superheroes in the galaxy, who must be willing to sacrifice everything for the greater good.

Position 8: Cruella

Starring Emma Stone, this film tells the story of one of Disney’s most iconic villains: Cruella de Vil, a character who was initially called Estela. She was a smart and creative girl, determined to become a successful one. fashion designer, who teams up with a pair of thieves to survive on the streets of the British capital. But when her flair for fashion catches the eye of legendary designer Von Hellman, Estella turns the tide of her life until a series of events and revelations see Estella take on her evil side and become the raucous, modern, and vengeful Cruella. .

Position 9: Raya and the Last Dragon

Stripe, a girl of great adventurous spirit, embarks on the search for the last dragon of the world with the aim of restoring balance to Kumandra, a remote and remote territory inhabited by an ancient civilization.

Position 10: Doctor Strange

Following his appearance in the new Spider-Man movie, the Doctor Strange it has become more and more popular. Therefore, it is not surprising that this film is in this ranking. This film tells how the life of Dr. Stephen Strange changes radically after a car accident that leaves his hands very badly injured. When traditional medicine fails, he is forced to seek hope and a cure in an unthinkable place: an isolated community in Nepal called Kamar-Taj.

He quickly discovers that this is not only a recovery center, but also the front line of a battle against dark and hidden forces bent on destroying our reality. Before long, Strange, armed with his newly acquired magical powers, is forced to choose between reverting to his old life of wealth and prestige or leaving everything behind to defend the world as the most powerful wizard on the planet.