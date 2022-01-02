Quadrantids 2022: the first great meteor shower of the year is here

With 80 meteors per hour, the Quadrantids promise to be one of the best meteor showers of the year and so you can observe them step by step.

Every January, the Earth passes through a region of its orbit where lies a dense cloud of dust formed by the remains of asteroid 2003 EH. The passage of our planet through it causes the ice particles, dust and rocks come into contact with the Earth’s atmosphere at about 41 kilometers per second, causing flashes that flee through the night sky known as Quadrantids, the first great shower of stars of 2022.

Under ideal conditions, the maximum activity of the Quadrantids will allow observe 80 to 100 meteors per hour the early morning of January 3 and the night of January 4. If to the typical intensity of the Quadrantids is added the new Moon that will accompany the first nights of the year, the result is orOne of the most spectacular meteor showers of the year.

How to see the Quadrantids, the first meteor shower of 2022

The radiant of the Quadrantids (the region of the night sky where most meteors appear to originate) is in the Boyero constellation heading north; However, the rule to fully enjoy any meteor shower is simple: it is neither necessary nor advisable to focus your eyes on El Boyero and its surroundings.

The meteors can appear from anywhere in the night sky and it is better to have a wide field of vision of the celestial vault to be able to hunt as many as possible.

The best time to see the Quadrantids is at the dawn and before dawn. It is a rain that is best observed from the northern hemisphere and as in other similar events, you do not need any optical instrument to see it.

Due to its transience, the meteor showers are best seen with the naked eye (no binoculars or telescope involved) and in a sky with the least possible light pollution.

The first step to seeing meteors is to find a comfortable place that allows you to look upward without straining your neck. Put aside any kind of light (especially from cell phones and other electronic devices) is imperative to enhance the experience. Once your eyes get used to the darkness, you will begin to observe more stars in the night sky and with a bit of luck, see the fleeting journey of some Quadrantid in the celestial vault.

