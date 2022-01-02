Pumas and their great pandemic outings add up to $ 15.4 million

Lira was the last player on the varsity sales list

Pumas He returned to a base that he missed for many years, which was to sell quality players and homegrown players to teams with a bigger budget than his. During the pandemic, the cats got rid of key elements that boosted their game. Now, the last element that came out of the team was Erik Lira and they already accumulate 15.4 million dollars in sales.

Lira will go out to Blue Cross and even already lived with the celestial establishment as part of its integration. In the friendly duel between Pumas and the Machine on December 31, Lira did not have minutes, but without a doubt he was with his new teammates and said goodbye to the feline painting.

Erik Lira, the last great sale of Pumas, disputes the ball to Carlos González, another of the great businesses of the university club. Getty

In addition, the Mexican midfielder joined a list of elements that left the club during the pandemic and that alleviated the impact of it on the club’s finances.

Carlos Gonzalez he was the first to emigrate during the pandemic. The Paraguayan forward was sold to Tigres for $ 5 million in January 2021. González made a previous tournament, during Guard1anes 2020 a good match with Juan Dinenno to excite the fans of the Pedregal team.

Juan Pablo Vigón he was the next to leave. The midfielder left in summer and also with destination to Tigers. With the arrival of Miguel Herrera to the technical direction of the painting of the Sultana del Norte, the ‘Piojo’ asked Vigón, who arrived by just over 2 million of dollars.

Johan Vasquez It was the biggest sale in the summer of 2021 as it made the jump to Europe and one of the top-5 leagues. The defender, who was trained in Cimarrones and Monterrey and later consolidated with Pumas, came out in sale to Genoa in Serie A in Italy.

Vásquez was key in Andrés Lillini’s scheme, during the time he was with Pedregal’s team and his departure was a cause for celebration for the Auriazules fans, who were happy for his departure to the Old Continent to fulfill their dream. Johan went to Europe for 3.9 million dollars.

Erik Lira is, so far, the last outing. Since his debut in August 2020, the only thing the containment did was grow sportingly and left on the bench Andres Iniestra, who was the incumbent in that position.

Before that, Lillini gave continuity and that caused Gerardo Martino had him in his sights, so he even took him to the last friendly match of 2021 against Ecuador. Now, Lira will be part of Cruz Azul in the absence of the celestial table to make it official. According to information from ESPN, the Machine will disburse $ 4.5 million for the 21-year-old.