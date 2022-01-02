PSG announces four positives in covid

PSG returns to competition on Monday with the Coupe de France

The Paris Saint Germain has announced that four of the players on its squad have tested positive for covid after the holidays, although it has not revealed their identities.

In addition to the footballers, a member of the coaching staff is also infected as tests have determined.

Mauricio Pchettino, PSG coach. Getty

“Tests carried out during winter break and before resuming training revealed four positive cases of Covid-19 among the players and a positive case among the staff. The affected people are under the current Covid protocols, “says the official statement issued by the Parisian entity.

The announcement coincides with the return to training of the squad led by the Argentine Mauricio Pochettino after nine days of vacation, except for several South American footballers, such as Leo Messi, Neymar, Ángel Di María, Leandro Paredes and Marquinhos, which they will do on Sunday.

Nor does the South American coach have the Senegalese Idrissa Gueye and Abdou Diallo and the Moroccan Achraf Hakimi, summoned by their respective teams to play the Africa Cup.

The Paris Saint Germain He returns to competition next Monday, in the round of 32 of the Coupe de France, against Vannes, in fourth category.