Present Palm Springs award to Nicole Kidman

REFORM AGENCY

Mexico city

Actress Nicole Kidman will receive a tribute for her career at the Palm Springs International Film Festival, to be held on January 6, reported several US media.

The Oscar winner received the Professional Achievement Award for her outstanding performance as Lucille Ball in Being The Ricardos. For this role, Kidman has received consistent praise in the industry.

Few classic stars are more beloved on American television than Lucille Ball. Rising to the challenge of playing such an iconic talent, Kidman delivers a truly successful performance capturing both the comic time on-camera and the off-camera bravery that made Lucy an unstoppable force in the 1950s and 1960s, he said. festival president Harold Matzner in a statement.

For this role, following her many other outstanding performances, we are delighted to present the prestigious Career Achievement Award to Nicole Kidman.

CINEMA ICONS

Previous winners of this award include Annette Bening, Kevin Costner, Bruce Dern, Laura Dern, Clint Eastwood, Sally Field, Morgan Freeman, Anthony Hopkins, Samuel L. Jackson, and Spike Lee.

Other winners and honorees at the film this year will be the film crew Belfast (Vanguard Award), featuring writer / director Kenneth Branagh and cast members Caitriona Balfe, Jamie Dornan, Ciarn Hinds and Jude Hill; Jane Campion (Director of the Year Award); Jessica Chastain (Desert Palm Achievement Award); Penlope Cruz (International Star Award); Andrew Garfield (Desert Palm Achievement Award); Kristen Stewart (Spotlight Award); and Lady Gaga (Icon Award).

In Being the Ricardos, Lucille Ball (Kidman) and Desi Arnaz (Javier Bardem) are threatened by shocking personal accusations, political smear and cultural taboos in an eye-opening glimpse into the couple’s complex romantic and professional relationship.