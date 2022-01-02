Premier League | Tottenham beat Watford and already stalks Arsenal

Exciting Champions League race in England. The defeat of Arsenal in their own stadium at the hands of Manchester City has opened the door to the various pursuers for fourth place. Among these is Tottenham, which has improved its performance after the arrival of Antonio Conte to relieve Nuno and still has between eyebrows the goal of contesting the next edition of the maximum continental competition.

Today’s game at Vicarage Road against Watford presented itself as a very interesting opportunity to achieve this goal. However, the London painting has not been able to surpass those of Claudio Ranieri. And that’s the way it was… although he had to wait for the final stretch to achieve the winning goal. As has been customary in the matches in which it has been found in this situation, the spurs they were finding many difficulties to tear down the wall raised by the Italian coach.

However, when everything seemed to indicate that the clash would close with a sad 0-0 that would not contribute much in the face of what lies ahead, Davinson Sánchez appeared. The Colombian center-back (one of the best throughout the game), headed a free kick launched by Heung-Min Son to make it 0-1 that gave his team three points. Without a doubt, a boost for Conte’s men, who are already two points behind Arsenal despite having two fewer games.

