Photography, ring, Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, married, secret, wedding, marriage – El Sol de México

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, one of the show’s favorite couples, sparked strong rumors about their supposed marriage, after a photo of the singer with a gold ring on her ring finger was published.

➡️ #FreeBritney, the movement to free the pop princess from her father’s control

In the photograph, which was released by The New York Post, the famous woman can be seen wearing a striking ring, so many of her followers do not rule out that she secretly married Bloom, the father of her daughter.

It should be remembered that Katy and Orlando had planned to get married in December 2019, but they postponed their plans due to a logistics problem and by the beginning of 2020 they had their hopes of joining their lives forever, but the Covid-19 pandemic arrived.

➡️ “I ended up in the hospital”, confesses Danna Paola after being drugged in Madrid

Despite the health situation the world was going through, the couple announced the birth of their first daughter Daisy Dove Bloom.

See this post on Instagram Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honored to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and @ OrlandoBloom’s new bundle of joy. ⠀ ⠀ “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” Katy and Orlando told us. ⠀ ⠀ “But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever. ⠀ ⠀ “As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare. In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival. By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your ♥ ️ can bloom with generosity. ⠀ ⠀ Gratefully- ⠀ ⠀ Katy & Orlando. ”⠀ ⠀ Please tap the link in our bio to support the most precious gift: a healthy child. A post shared by UNICEF (@unicef) on Aug 26, 2020, 8:36 a.m. PDT

The “Smile” singer began dating the actor in 2016, but they separated in March 2017. A year later they rekindled the flame of love with a trip to the Maldives.

➡️ Stay informed on our Google News channel

So far the news of the marriage has been confirmed by the famous, however, their fans dream of it being a reality, because now they would be a beautiful family.