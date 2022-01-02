Photography, ring, Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, married, secret, wedding, marriage – El Sol de México
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, one of the show’s favorite couples, sparked strong rumors about their supposed marriage, after a photo of the singer with a gold ring on her ring finger was published.
In the photograph, which was released by The New York Post, the famous woman can be seen wearing a striking ring, so many of her followers do not rule out that she secretly married Bloom, the father of her daughter.
It should be remembered that Katy and Orlando had planned to get married in December 2019, but they postponed their plans due to a logistics problem and by the beginning of 2020 they had their hopes of joining their lives forever, but the Covid-19 pandemic arrived.
Despite the health situation the world was going through, the couple announced the birth of their first daughter Daisy Dove Bloom.
The “Smile” singer began dating the actor in 2016, but they separated in March 2017. A year later they rekindled the flame of love with a trip to the Maldives.
So far the news of the marriage has been confirmed by the famous, however, their fans dream of it being a reality, because now they would be a beautiful family.