Philippe Coutinho celebrated the New Year isolated from his family by covid

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 01.01.2022 15:23:20





One of the saddest images in this beginning of 2022 was that of Philippe Coutinho celebrating the New Year behind glass Due to his isolation by covid that unfortunately had him away from his family in these first hours of January.

The midfielder of Barcelona is one of the players suffering from covid and that it is isolated as a preventive measure while it manages to remove the virus from the body. For this reason, the congratulatory photo that dozens of footballers publish on their networks, this time had to be different from other times.

In the image, Coutinho he leaves behind glass, while his partner and their children are posing for the congratulatory postcard that has become a tradition.

Coutinho is just one of the cases in the outbreak that the Spanish league clubs are suffering, which has caused the clubs to see their field options for the games of recent weeks diminished. Even so, the League indicated that games will not be suspended or postponed.

At Barcelona and the Real Madrid there have been several important cases. Just a few days ago, Spanish media reported that the team led by Xavi Hernández only had nine field players available.