Peter Lindbergh, the great black and white artist who undressed fashion photography

“You can tell that I did not grow up in Venice or Florence, but in an immense, dark industrial landscape, deep gray, factory and dust.” All shades of charcoal and ash, off-white and dirty. Here, on the dock of the Battery of A Coruña, in what was an old aluminum smelting plant, the blind grayness.

Color is like money, it does not automatically bring happiness. Monumental and human photography; that is no longer a chrysalis and flutters in a triple crossing of glances. The photographer’s. The model’s. And the one of the spectator who dives into the exhibition, deep and rugged without knowing if he will have enough oxygen to reach the bottom.

Will without color

Each image of Peter Lindbergh’s first exhibition in Spain does not speak of an instant, but of a narrative that begins to stretch (hence the title Untold Stories, untold stories) and starring popular faces.

Women (vast majority) beautiful and famous, unattainable models and actresses, lifted to an ivory tower built by industry. Not for the eye of Peter Lindbergh, who strips them of colorants and preservatives, takes them away from the bonfire of vanities. They are different from how we always see them, that is, they are. Without filters. The truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth.

Querelle Jansen, Paris, 2012 © Peter Lindbergh (courtesy Peter Lindbergh Foundation, Paris)

Naomi Campbell, Nicole Kidman, Uma Thurman, Amber Valletta, Charlotte Rampling, Jessica Chastain, Helen Mirren, Linda Evangelista, Claudia Schiffer, Kate Moss, Eva Herzigová, Milla Jojovich, Jeanne Moreau, Zhang Ziyi, Christy Turlington …

He never asked me to fake a smile, a laugh, ”recalls Kate Winslet in honor of the ill-fated German photographer who curated the exhibition for two years and gave it to her son Benjamin two weeks before he died. “We have been incredibly lucky because in this space we have been able to reproduce the exhibition as he designed it,” says Lindbergh’s son in A Coruña.

Naomi Campbell, Ibiza, Lindbergh photographic series taken in 2000 © Peter Lindbergh (courtesy Peter Lindbergh Foundation, Paris)

Among the documents that PeterLindbergh gave to his son is, in effect, the way of arranging the photographs that do not follow a chronological order but are grouped by themes or by creating photonovels in which the visitor cannot avoid taking part. Lindbergh was so special as an artist that even the promoters of the Pirelli Calendar wanted to force the rule change because they wanted him to participate a third time.

“He was unique, a great guy,” recalls his 89-year-old colleague Hans Feurer, a living legend of fashion photography, on the other end of the phone from Switzerland. “The truth is that at that time, the late eighties, early nineties Peter, Helmut Newton or I were not aware that we were revolutionizing fashion photography. Each of us had a very different vision, but we were united by a conviction, a way of communicating. He with his images in black and white, and I in color ”, Feurer recalls to this newspaper.

At the end of the eighties, the beginning of the nineties Peter, Helmut Newton or I were not aware that we were revolutionizing fashion photography "





Hans feurerFashion photographer





The greatness of the German photographer was to openly demonstrate against the artificiality of fashion photography that seeks “beauty” at all costs, even if it goes through excessive makeup, photographic and digital retouching that “kills” naturalness. That was his great battle, which he won because of the influence of his life work and the significance of his legacy after his death.

“There are so many things that are done to women in fashion photography that I do not agree with …” he warned, “Lindbergh said,” There is a devastating religion of absolute perfection. It is unacceptable that beauty is defined by commercial interests or photoshop retouching (…) There is a more real beauty, that of the courage to be oneself ”.





The exhibition, which lands in A Coruña by the hand of the president-elect of Inditex, Marta Ortega, Lindbergh’s personal friend, embraces forty years of work and distills that world that the artist discovered when he moved to Berlin at a very young age.

“I was 18 and hungry for culture, theater, films like Metropolis and The Blue Angel with Marlene Dietrich, Kurt Weill and Brecht, Beckmann and Klee and the Dadaists, nightclubs, the ballet that my friend Pina Bausch injected me with”, said the artist in one of his last interviews for the catalog that Taschen edits. More than 160 images that are a spoken testament in black and white.

Linda Evangelista, Michaela Bercu & Kirsten Owen, Pont-àMousson, 1988 © Peter Lindbergh (courtesy Peter Lindbergh Foundation, Paris)

We are facing an example of photographic haute couture, a new narrative that strips a world of artifice that is not usually characterized by simplicity. He (in the company of Herb Ritts, Helmut Newton, Hans Feurer …) embarks on a different path in which he stops modeling the model and has heirs in the person of, for example, Juergen Teller.

Interview with Benjamin Lindbergh

“For my father, beauty was being yourself, with your own marks, wrinkles and scars”

Marta Ortega, future president of Inditex, Naomi Campbell and the son of photographer Peter Lindbergh, Benjamin, at the presentation of the exhibition Saskia Lawaks / EP

Was there anything left to tell about one of the most admired photographers of the last decades?

When my father came up with the whole exhibition, it was at the request of the director of the Dusseldorf art museum, Felix Kramer. Not only did he give him carte blanche, but he asked him to take care of curating the exhibition, to be his most personal project and, at the same time, to explain it in such a way that for the viewer it was a new story that had not been told. .

There are three rooms …

And they talk to each other. The first is the heart of the show, the manifesto. There are 24 images that until they were finally selected, and that lasted six months, the second part did not begin. In addition to the black and white images, Testament appears, which is a project very dear to my father, which has nothing to do with fashion photography and what he used to do …

His father modified that vision of photography looking for another definition of beauty. As he did?

If you look at the standards of fashion photography, Peter is very unusual. What he appreciated was that the model was as natural and personal as possible, and that for him was the concept of beauty. Other photographers have another idea, but it is not to be oneself, to show the footprints, wrinkles, scars and without retouching.

If you look at the standards of fashion photography, Peter is very unusual. What he appreciated was that the model was as natural and personal as possible







Benjamin Lindbergh





Why do you think all the great models wanted to work with him?

He didn’t want to transform anyone, he didn’t ask anyone for anything, not even a smile. It gave them the space and the confidence to be themselves and thus the models gave them what they were. It was an exchange. It is not easy to photograph without the model adopting a posture, a smile. But what he wanted was the opposite, for them to show themselves as they really were.

How would you summarize your legacy?

For me, it changes the image of women in fashion photography, focusing on the person, not the clothes.

Untold Stories It can be seen until February 28 at the Battery dock in A Coruña.

