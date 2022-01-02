Peaky Blinders Netflix | The outstanding actress returning to the sixth season of Peaky Blinders | Anya Taylor-Joy

Since the sixth season of Peaky Blinders was announced, fans of the series are already eager to know its premiere date to find out what will happen to the beloved but feared clan led by Tommy Shelby.

Recall that the last delivery issued concluded with Tommy on the verge of suicide, with Arthur depressed emotionally and with Polly presenting her resignation, so in this new season it is expected that it will be clarified what will happen to the family and what they will do to maintain the criminal empire.

According to the creator of the series Steven Knight in an interview with the medium Variety, the sixth and final installment will continue with Tommy’s fight in opposition to fascism.

“What I wanted to do is that when Tommy Shelby came back from WWI, he was emotionally dead. He was disconnected by his experiences and was a nihilist, amoral and would do anything. He had one goal which was to accumulate money, but when he encounters fascism, something comes to life and he decides that there is good and bad. And that’s why he spends his time opposing it. And that continues into season six and many, many other things will happen to Tommy that audiences won’t expect. I’ve said it before, but I’ve always believed it’s true every time. And I think this time it’s true: this is the best so far. “

The outstanding actress returning to the sixth season of Peaky Blinders

This final season will bring back Anya Taylor-Joy in the role of Gina, Michael’s wife. That’s not all, because we will also meet his family and his mother who could be played by Julia Roberts.

When it premieres?

Although there is still no official release date, It is expected to arrive in early 2022 on the Netflix streaming platform. After this installment of Peaky Blinders, a new complementary production is scheduled to take place but this time in film format.