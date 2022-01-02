Paing Takhon: Why the “World’s Most Handsome Man” Was Sentenced to Three Years in Prison | Burma | Celebs | nnda nnlt | FAME

When talking about the sexiest men in the world, names like Chris Hemsworth probably come to mind, Brad Pitt or Mario Casas, however, none of them occupies the first place. The winner of this title is Paing Takhon, a popular Burmese model and actor who has made headlines in recent days and not just because of his beauty.

In 2014, Takhon started modeling and went on to walk the big catwalks, as well as dabbling in acting. He made his debut with the film “Midnight Traveler” and then starred in the drama “Bad Boys 2”. In total, he made four films and a television series, in addition to having participated in Thai soap operas and being the face of various brands.

Recently, TC Candler recognized him as the most handsome man in the world, over 100 artists such as Henry Cavill, Timothee Chalamet and Harry Styles. Only a few hours the coronation of the model was celebrated, as the sentence that was granted in 2021 gained relevance.

WHY HAS PAING TAKHON BEEN DETAINED?

Paing is originally from Burma, a country located in the Southeast Asia going through a stage of crisis and violence since the military, motivated by Min aung hlaing, took power in a coup that ended the democratic government of Aung San Suu Kyi. As a result of this, thousands of people have protested, one of them being the young actor.

Takhon was sentenced to jail for being part of the protests against the military junta that took power on February 1, 2021. According to his lawyer, Khin maung myint, a Yangon court found him guilty of incitement to rebellion against the military, as were many others detained by the authorities.

HAD HEALTH PROBLEMS

According to what was issued by the newspaper Irrawaddy, Maung said that the court finalized the trial against the model despite the fact that a witness from the prosecution did not appear for health reasons. The most handsome man in the world suffers from coronary heart disease and cerebral malaria, but this was not taken into account.

ADMITTED TO HAVE PARTICIPATED IN THE PROTESTS

Although the judge had to delay the trial, he decided to ask the 25-year-old if he had been part of the protests, to which he revealed that he had. For this reason, the authorities decided to stop him in the past April 8, while he was at his mother’s house. Paing openly showed his position on social media, being one of the 100 artists who fight against the military junta.