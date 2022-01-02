One of the best films of 2021 is here, there is a theater festival and more for the week – Tvshow – 01/02/2022

Exclusive content The note you are trying to access is exclusively for subscribers Subscribe me Know our plans

and enjoy El País without limits. Get into If you are already a subscriber you can

enter with your username and password.

movie theater The prequel to “Kingsman” comes after years of delay

With an atypical premiere on Sunday, the week of novelties in cinema opens today with Sing 2, animation full of voices known as Chayanne’s. For Thursday, it is announced King´s Man: The Origin, expected third installment of the action saga Kingsman that works as a prequel to the previous ones, and comes with almost two years of delay due to the pandemic. Directed by Matthew Vaughn, who took over Kingsman: The Secret Service (2014) and The Golden Circle (2017). Also, Tuesday begins Summer cinema, the cycle of the Municipality of Montevideo that will take films to different parts of the city.

TV Channel 4 and 12 grids come with news

The year starts in pure change in Channel 4, which today at 9:00 p.m. premieres the series A cool doctor, Turkish version of Dr. House, which will then go from Monday to Thursday at 10:30 p.m. Those same days but at 11:15 p.m., starting tomorrow, the new season of Around the world with Marley and Mirko traveling with celebrities; and at 00.15 the late night show by Germán Paoloski, It’s not too late. In addition, on Friday they are released The stories of In Focus (21.15) and on Saturday, the new season of I recommend with Hugo Soca (21.00).

The Tele, meanwhile, adds two daily Brazilian soap operas this Monday: Run for your life (16.00) and We were six (17.00).

theater With “Hamlet”, El Galpón opens the season

“This play was the premiere of the 2020 season. Hamlet It has resisted the pandemic and finally arrives on the stage of the Campodónico Hall as the first premiere of the 2022 season, ”says the statement from the El Galpón Theater, which thus imprints something of the spirit that has crossed Uruguayan culture in recent times. Saturday 8 at 9:30 p.m. this Shakespearean classic will be premiered, directed by Marcelo Díaz and featuring Rogelio Gracia, Walter Rey and Hugo Giachino, among others. With a contemporary version that looks at the current situation in Latin America in a political way, it will go on Saturdays and Sundays; Tickantel.

streaming One of the best films of 2021 comes to streaming



The most relevant premiere of the week in the streaming world is, in terms of quality, Amazon Prime Video. It is that on Friday it will premiere CODA: Signs of the heart, one of the films that secured a place in practically all the lists of the best of 2021, but that had not yet reached Uruguay through official channels. It is an endearing dramatic comedy about a young man (Emilia Jones) with dreams of a singer in the midst of a family of deaf people engaged in fishing. It is a remake of the French La Famille Bélier.

On the same Friday, Amazon will premiere the drama The Tender Bar, with Ben Affleck under the direction of George Clooney and on the memoirs of JR Moehringer. Affleck is nominated for a Golden Globe for this performance; CODA it also has a couple of nominations.

Netflix, meanwhile, will premiere on 5 its new version of Rebel, the Mexican series based on the Cris Morena original; el 6, the spanish horror movie The moor with Inma Cuestas, and 7, the dystopian Mother / Android.

theater Montevideo de las Artes fills the city with theater

This Monday a summer classic will be launched, the theater festival Montevideo of the Arts, which fills the halls of the capital with functions with free admission. This ninth edition will open with Frida Kahlo, which will go tomorrow at 8:30 p.m. at Sala Verdi (Soriano 914). Throughout January 97 free performances will take place at the Artesano, Florencio Sánchez, La Experimental and Terminal Goes cultural centers, at the Sacude Complex, at Teatro de la Candela, at Sala Lazaroff and at Verdi. The program includes 26 different works and entry is by invitation withdrawal or in order of arrival, depending on the location.