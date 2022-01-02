Ohio State broke the record book with its Rose Bowl win

The Buckeyes broke multiple offensive records in their spectacular comeback win over the Utes.

The Rose bowl of 2021 among the N ° 6 Ohio State Buckeyes and the N ° 11 Utah Utes it was just wild. At one point, six touchdowns were scored in less than three minutes and that was just in the first half.

The Buckeyes they were trailing by 14 points in the first half, but revived on offense in the final 30 minutes and won 48-45. Ohio State was driven by the stellar trio of his offensive consisting of Cj stroud, Jaxon Smith-Njigba Y Marvin harrison jr.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba set a record with 347 receiving yards in the Rose Bowl. Getty Images

Smith-Njigba was the man of the night, with a record performance. The Utes they had no answer for Smith-Njigba, who caught 15 passes for 347 yards and three touchdowns.

The sophomore, along with Stroud Y Harrison, destroyed the bowl and show record books.

These are some of their impressive numbers:

683: That’s how many yards the Los Angeles’ offense accumulated. Buckeyes this Saturday, setting a new record in the Rose bowl. It is also a new brand in a bowl set for Ohio State. The Buckeyes they needed everything to overcome a 14-point deficit, the third-biggest comeback in the history of the Rose bowl.

15 and 347: Those are the stats for Smith-Njigba of receptions and yards received. His 15 receptions are the most in history in a Rose bowl and also a brand in a single match for Ohio State. His 347 receiving yards is not only a record in the history of this bowl, but the fifth most in the history of the FBS. He had 192 yards after the catch, the most since Colorado’s Laviska Shenault Jr.’s 214 yards in 2018.

3: So much Smith-Njigba What Harrison had three touchdown receptions against the Utes. Tying a record for Rose bowl by Braylon Edwards from Michigan (2005), Deontay Burnett from USC (2017) and DeVonta Smith from Alabama (2021).



The father of HarrisonHall of Famer Marvin Harrison Sr. never had a three-touchdown game in his college career at Syracuse.

The young couple of Smith-Njigba Y Harrison Jr. are the second pair of companions of Ohio State in each recording multiple touchdown receptions in the same bowl, joining Michael Jenkins and Santonio Holmes, who did so in the 2004 Fiesta Bowl.

573: Stroud threw for 573 yards, setting a new record for the Rose bowl. He’s also the third-most all-time in a bowl, behind only Penn State’s Ty Detmer (576 in 1989) and East Carolina’s Byron Leftwich (576 in 2001).

CJ Stroud set a new Rose Bowl record by throwing for 573 yards. Getty Images

6: The freshman quarterback also threw six touchdown passes, breaking the previous record for the Rose bowl out of five established by Sam Darnold in 2017 with USC. It also equaled the most in a bowl in Big Ten history.

Stroud He is also the first FBS player with 500 passing yards and six touchdown passes in a bowl in at least the last 25 seasons.