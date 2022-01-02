Nintendo also reduces these titles up to 50% with its new Multiplayer Promotion in the Switch eShop – Nintenderos

We bring you here a new and interesting list that is directly related to Nintendo. We are talking in this case about a series of offers that the company recently announced.

In the compilation that we leave you below, we can take a look at some discounted games of the new promotion of multiplayer titles On sale in the European Nintendo Switch eShop. This is added to the recent promotion «Happy New Year 2022» from Nintendo, also running until January 12 on the European eShop.

Below are the most prominent discounted multiplayer games along with their discounted prices:

Mario Golf Super Rush at 47.99 euros (20%)

1-2-Switch at 34.99 euros (30%)

Just Dance 2022 Deluxe Edition at 49.69 euros (29%)

Team Sonic Racing at 19.99 euros (50%)

Yoshi’s Crafted World at 39.99 euros (30%)

Dragon Ball FighterZ at 14.39 euros (84%)

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes at 19.99 euros (50%)

Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania at 29.99 euros (25%)

Tetris Effect Connected at 26.79 euros (30%)

Divinity Original 2 2 at 34.99 euros (30%)

LUMINES REMASTERED at 7.49 euros (50%)

Mortal Kombat 11 at 17.49 euros (70%)

Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime at 7.49 euros (50%)

Street Fighter 30 Anniversary Collection at 14.99 euros (50%)

You have the complete list of discounts with prices and links to the eShop here. What do you think? Which one do you recommend us? You can share it in the comments.

