Nicolas Cage, Steve Jobs, Mark Zuckerberg and their weird eating habits – People – Culture

Some Famous they follow daily rituals that allow them to stay in shape, in good health, or simply clear their minds. However, others have habits, particularly food, which are quite rare or atypical.

Below you will find a list of the strangest eating habits of some famous people.

Nicolas Cage

The American actor, director and producer Nicolas Cage, recognized for his participation in productions such as ‘The Phantom Avenger’, ‘The Sorcerer’s Apprentice’ or ‘Pig’, said in a 2010 interview with ‘The Sun’ that he chooses which animals to eat according their mating habits.

Therefore, he assured not to eat pork because he considered that these animals “they did not have decent sex”.

Stephen King

The horror, fiction and mystery writer Stephen King assured that, before starting to write, he usually consumes a slice of cake of cheese with blackberry, indicated ‘El Economista’.

The author also does not eat chewy or slippery things like oysters, according to ‘Entrepreneur’.

Steve Jobs

The businessman and co-founder of Apple used to eat the same foods for several weeks, such as only carrots and apples, points out the newspaper ‘El Economista’.

According to the biography written by Walter Isaacson, Jobs had that strict vegan diet since he believed that he would not have bad body odor and he could bathe only once a week.

Renee Zellweger

Oscar-winning actress and producer Renee Zellweger confessed in an interview that she chewed ice cubes to calm the anxiety to eat within your strict diet.

However, this habit can significantly damage tooth enamel, according to the ‘ABC’ medium.

Mark Zuckerberg

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg said he only eats meat that he hunts himself, something he proposed after making the decision to go vegetarianexplained the aforementioned medium.

“I will be basically a vegetarian because I will only eat the meat of animals that I kill myself. So far it has been a great experience. I am eating much healthier and I have learned a lot about sustainable practices and animal husbandry“He told ‘Fortune’ magazine.

