New find on Mars from China’s Tianwen-1 mission

The ship that China sent to Mars has taken new photographs. The Tianwen-1 mission has obtained and transmitted to Earth a total of 540 gigabytes of data and its components, according to the ANEC statement, still “have energy and are in good condition.”

Tianwen-1 traveled a total of 450 million kilometers before entering Martian orbit on February 10, according to the Chinese agency. The mission landed on the plain known as Utopia Planitia on May 15, making China the third country to do so, decades after the United States and the Soviet Union did.

What China is looking for

LChinese scientists aim to find more evidence for the existence of water or ice on that planet, in addition to carrying out different investigations on the material composition of the surface of Mars or the characteristics of the climate on the so-called red planet.

The red planet from the Chinese rover.

ACNE



This Chinese mission has three parts, as lTianwen-1 is the first Chinese exploration mission to Mars and the first in history to it combines travel, orbit entry, and descent into a single mission.

To find all the samples you need, androver Zhurong descended to Mars in May 2020 to study the planet’s geological structure, environment, atmosphere and water. It was planned to run for a minimum of 90 days, but it is still active, so any extra information you are collecting is more than welcome.

What the images have seen

Two of the photos show totally or partially the mission orbiter, which aids in communications between the rover, on the Martian surface, and Earth. The image showing the full body of the orbiter was taken by a camera launched from the spacecraft, the ANEC explained.

The other two images include one of the barren reddish Martian surface and another of the ice-covered north pole of the neighboring planet.