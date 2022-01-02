Netflix pulls ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ and ‘Modern Family’: fans released memes

The fans ‘mourned’ the departure of these two productions from the main streaming application that exists today.

On January 1 of this year, Netflix made its announcement and removed some productions from its catalog, thinking about 2022. There is no doubt that the series that were most regretted were the American ones. ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ and ‘Modern Family’.

Until last December 31, the platform offered the 17 seasons of the successful series of doctors, and it was the first streaming to have it in Chile.

After this change it can only be found in our country in Amazon Prime Video and Star +.

Reasons? There is no clarity, except that the series is a production of ABC, a channel that belongs to Disney, so it is natural that it is available on their platforms as Star +.

The same situation lived Modern Family, traditional American series starring Sofía Vergara, which from now on will only be available on the new Star Channel streaming platform.

Faced with this situation, fans had no choice but to content themselves by publishing a large number of memes on social networks, mostly regretting the departure of the two fictions.

