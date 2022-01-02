Netflix pulls ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ and ‘Modern Family’: fans released memes

The fans ‘mourned’ the departure of these two productions from the main streaming application that exists today.

On January 1 of this year, Netflix made its announcement and removed some productions from its catalog, thinking about 2022. There is no doubt that the series that were most regretted were the American ones. ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ and ‘Modern Family’.

Until last December 31, the platform offered the 17 seasons of the successful series of doctors, and it was the first streaming to have it in Chile.

After this change it can only be found in our country in Amazon Prime Video and Star +.

Reasons? There is no clarity, except that the series is a production of ABC, a channel that belongs to Disney, so it is natural that it is available on their platforms as Star +.

The same situation lived Modern Family, traditional American series starring Sofía Vergara, which from now on will only be available on the new Star Channel streaming platform.

Faced with this situation, fans had no choice but to content themselves by publishing a large number of memes on social networks, mostly regretting the departure of the two fictions.

Netflix already took me out That ’70s show, Friends and Modern Family and I’m like this pic.twitter.com/QzhnJ5Odtm – Araceli💛🌸 (@ Lourdes__99) January 2, 2022

What does Netflix have to remove from its platform the best series every December 31 ???

last year he released Friends and this year Modern family and gray’s anatomy, you make me re malllll pic.twitter.com/qxuMcU7x1j – Mishelle 🦋 (@Constanzxxxx) January 2, 2022

Netflix took me out Modern family pic.twitter.com/Pw5l6TK9Cd – Chapu (@exevera) January 2, 2022

We started the year badly, netflix saco modern family pic.twitter.com/2y20hJJQJg – Danny_Crs (@CrsDanny) January 2, 2022

My old lady had been watching Grey’s Anatomy 2 months ago. January 1st says well I’m going to see my favorite series. They got her off Netflix. pic.twitter.com/vSv01EffnW – Most known as Karru (@ k4rru_chan) January 2, 2022

Grays Anatomy has already been removed from Netflix, graphic description pic.twitter.com/g7VoZCOWNU – Another Clau (@SoyLaFit) January 1, 2022

Last day to watch Grays Anatomy on Netflix 😭 #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/ONIByNmqvF – SABRI 🎠 | Grey’s spoilers (@staywithgaetani) December 31, 2021

my life is meaningless without grey’s anatomy on Netflix pic.twitter.com/myUb7FtxMH – Alma (@Almarestelli_) December 31, 2021

me realizing that I will no longer be able to watch Grey’s Anatomy on Netflix when I feel like crying pic.twitter.com/fLPoY6rEZQ – Grey’s Anatomy Latin America (@grey_anatomy_la) January 1, 2022

I’m not mentally ready to get grays anatomy out of Netflix pic.twitter.com/57S8A8DAKM – Ramé☇ (@AyluuBox) December 29, 2021

So I knowing that Grays Anatomy is no longer on Netflix uwu pic.twitter.com/4xMG0C4Miz – torto (@JRTortoleroP) January 1, 2022