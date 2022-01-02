Natalie Portman stars in the HBO adaptation of Elena Ferrante’s work

Related news

While the third season of the series arrives The wonderful friend, fans of Elena Ferrante’s work can congratulate themselves on the news of a new adaptation of her work on HBO. The Last Abandonment (The days of abandonment in Spain) will be taken to the screen as a film and will be starring Natalie Portman.

The project, which is currently in pre-production, will be written and directed by Maggie betts, winner of the special jury award at the Sundance Film Festival with Novitiate in 2017. Portman plays in The Last Abandonment to Tess, a woman who abandoned her own dreams in exchange for a stable traditional life who sees her world fall apart, overnight, when her husband abandons her for a much younger woman. The film proposes a visceral journey to the psyche of the protagonist with which her identity and her concept of motherhood will be explored.

Portman, who is also preparing to star The Lady and the Lake on Apple TV +, his first television series, will be credited as executive producer next to Betts already Elena Ferrante, the author of the novel. In addition to The wonderful friend, whose third season is pending release, Ferrante will also see his novel adapted The Lost Daughter, which will star Olivia Colman and will have Maggie Gyllenhall making her directorial debut.

You may also like…

• HBO: all series, film and documentary releases in April 2021

• Review: ‘Mare of Easttown’, the miniseries with Kate Winslet on HBO is one of the revelations of the year

Follow the topics that interest you