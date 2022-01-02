Nandi Bushell wants to improvise with Billie Eilish and become Prime Minister

Nandi Bushell has said that she wants to improvise with Billie Eilish and become Prime Minister of Great Britain in a New Years position.

The 11-year-old drummer prodigy wrote on Instagram: “My New Year’s message to all of you is: keep trying! Never give up. You can do anything you put your mind to.” She then added that “she would LOVE to play with Billie Eilish and one day be Prime Minister of Great Britain.”

Bushell recently covered Eilish’s Happier Than Ever and released the original song The Children Will Rise Up alongside Tom Morello’s son Roman. The couple composed the song to encourage young people to push for more action to fight climate change.

She, Roman and the iconic Rage Against The Machine guitarist had played together a month earlier, while the accompanying music video stars Morello alongside Jack Black and climate change activist Greta Thunberg.

Bushell has also shared a video in which he improvises alongside the Fatboy Slim classic “Right Here, Right Now.”

This drummer icon has quickly made a name for himself with impressive covers of classic rock anthems, but as a New Years gift, Bushell filmed himself improvising the 1999 dance hit.

“I saw Nelly Cook, (daughter of Zoe Ball and Fatboy Slim) DJing on YouTube and was inspired to try improvising on a #dancemusic song,” Bushell wrote. “It was so much fun and enjoyable to try something different in my musical quest.”

In recent months, Bushell has covered songs like The Rolling Stones ” Gimme Shelter ‘, Linkin Park’s’ Numb ‘, Slipknot’s’ Duality ‘and has taken on his “most challenging drum version” with a full version of’ Forty. Six & 2 ‘by Tool.

Bushell has also collaborated with Queen’s Roger Taylor, Beatles icon Ringo Starr, and Arctic Monkeys’ Matt Helders (whom he also interviewed) as he joined the Foo Fighters for a live performance at Los Angels

Bushell said that playing with the Foo Fighters was “the best night of her entire life,” while Dave Grohl said that watching her play drums was “the true meaning of rock’n’roll.”