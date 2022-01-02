Names of the children of celebrities with adorable stories
one.
When Jay Leno joked that Kim Kardashian named her daughter North West, she denied it. But a few days later, she and Kanye considered it the ideal option.
two.
Elon Musk and Grimes gave their son X Æ A-12, which It represents to the unknown variable, love / artificial intelligence, the forerunner of your favorite aircraft and the song “Archangel”.
3.
Aislinn Derbez shares her daughter Kailani, who, according to her parents, was conceived in Hawaii.
Four.
Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin named their daughter Apple because apples are “so sweet, healthy, and biblical.”
5.
Samira Wiley and Lauren Morelli named their daughter George Elizabeth after learning that “in the 19th century, George was a girl’s name.”
6.
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik named their daughter Khai in honor of Gigi’s grandmother, Khairiah.
7.
Beyoncé hinted that her daughter’s name Blue Ivy Carter is inspired by a fragment of A guide to the art of getting lostby Rebecca Solnit.
9.
Indigo, will be the name of Camilo and Evaluna’s baby regardless of whether it is a boy or a girl.
10.
Originally, Courteney Cox wanted to share her name with her daughter, but her then-husband David Arquette suggested naming her Coco instead.
eleven.
Liam Payne and Cheryl Cole chose to call their son Bear because it is a name that “you will not forget when you leave a room.”
12.
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom named their daughter Daisy because, to Katy, it means “purity.”
13.
Meg Ryan suggested that Demi Moore and Bruce Willis name their daughter Tallulah to complete the “‘us’ trio” with their first two sons, Rumer and Scout LaRue.
14.
Kylie Jenner felt her daughter chose her own name because the name Stormi (similar to “storm”) simply occurred to her and Travis Scott.
fifteen.
Saul ‘Canelo’ Álvarez’s daughter is called: Emily Cinammon.
16.
Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti’s son is named Onyx (onyx) in homage to Iggy’s real name, Amethyst (amethyst).
17.
Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey named their son Exton after Susan’s great-uncle, who chose it as his middle name.
18.
Busy Philipps and Marc Silverstein named their daughters Cricket (cricket) and Birdie (birdie) because they wanted to use as their real names whatever nicknames they would have given them anyway.
19.
Matt Bellamy and Kate Hudson chose their baby’s name “Bingham” because it was Kate’s mother’s maiden name.
twenty.
Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna named their daughter Dream because she was “a dream come true.”
twenty-one.
And finally, Ashley Tisdale and Christopher French named their daughter Jupiter (Jupiter) after a song that Ashley’s mother sang to her as a child.
