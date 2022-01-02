Mexicans that closed 2021 with international recognition

Andrea Meza, Tatiana Huezo and Salma Hayek were some Mexicans who obtained world recognition in 2021

This 2021 was a good year for many celebrities, as some events and projects that had been suspended or postponed due to the pandemic caused by covid-19 were resumed.

Such action made the work of certain Mexican women stand out, even becoming recognized worldwide. This is the list of women who managed to finish 2021 in the best way, as far as their professional career is concerned.

one. Danna Paola

After participating in the series Elite, Danna Paola obtained international fame, which is why in 2020 she was considered the most successful Mexican actress and singer and this year she continued working on different musical projects, which kept her in the spotlight.

However, one of her most outstanding achievements this year was becoming the first Mexican ambassador from the prestigious Italian luxury brand Fendi.

2. Eiza González

Another Mexican who swept this year was Eiza Gonzalez, who is currently considered one of the highest paid actresses in the Hollywood industry, being above characters such as Margot Robbie, Robert Downey Jr., and Chris Evans.

3. Salma Hayek

Native of Veracruz and with a trajectory of more than three decades, Salma Hayek She attracted attention this year after becoming the first Mexican to represent a superheroine within the famous Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM).

Four. Angela Aguilar

Despite his small age, the truth is that the talent and personality of the 18-year-old has made the Mexican and foreign public accept her. This year, both she and her family started their tour “Jaripeo without borders”Which was well received in U.S.

Thanks to Angela’s fame, this year she will start a new solo tour, that is, without the participation of her father and brother, with whom she has collaborated for several years.

5. Andrea Meza

Andrea Meza was crowned as miss Universe in the 69th edition of the most important beauty pageant in the world, becoming the third mexican in achieving such recognition.

6. Tatiana Huezo placeholder image

Finally, there is the Film director Tatiana Huezo, who took several international recognitions this year, thanks to the work he did in “Fire night”, A film that has traveled the world through several film festivals, so she will be in charge of representing Mexico in the next edition of the Oscar.