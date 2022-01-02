Mexican Stock Exchange closes at 20.89%, best year since 2009

The BMV closed with an annual gain of 20.89%. Photo: Getty

At the end of 2021, the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV) closed its best year since 2009, as the main stock market benchmark marked with an annual gain of 20.89%.

Through your Twitter account, the BMV reported the closing of the financial market of Mexico this 2021

The above represents his best performance in 12 years.

“At the end of 2021, the S & P / BMV IPC, the main indicator of the Mexican stock market, closed at 53,272.44 units. The annual yield is 20.89% ”.

S & P / BMV IPC It is the main benchmark index, and it is made up of the shares of the 35 most liquid companies in the Mexican market.

In the morning, the Mexican Stock Exchange opened the market, with the main S & P / BMV IPC index, at 53,087.84 / -0.16%.

Since yesterday, a good streak was in sight for the Mexican market, as the main index of the BMV it was up 0.81% to 53,175.25 points.

Despite the fact that the Omicron variant continues to represent uncertainty in international markets, the Mexican economy continues to recover little by little.

Economy in Mexico

On December 21, the outgoing governor of the Bank of Mexico (Banxico), Alejandro Díaz de LeónHe said that recent hikes to Mexico’s benchmark rate underscore the central bank’s “commitment” to control price pressures as soon as possible, as inflation reaches its highest level in two decades.

Banxico redoubled its efforts to curb the rise in inflation, increasing its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points to 5.50% last week, beating market expectations and pushing for an appreciation of the peso against the dollar.

January is when many prices are set in the economy, and “it is convenient to send a signal of commitment with a return as soon as possible to the goal of 3%,” explained Díaz de León.

Banxico has a permanent goal of 3% +/- one percentage point. Local inflation accelerated more than expected in November to 7.37%, its highest level since early 2001.