McLaren wants O’Ward to run some FP1 in 2022

Patrick O’Ward He is one of the most valued people in McLaren today. It’s no secret that Zak Brown, the CEO of the Woking, holds him in the highest esteemSo much so that he promised to put him behind the wheel of Formula 1 if he could stand out in his second full season in IndyCar. The Mexican got it fighting for the title with Álex Palou, and the American kept his promise.

O’Ward, possible relief in the future?

Said and done, O’Ward drove the papaya car in postseason testing in Abu Dhabi, offering very good feelings. Showing his talent, he did not have bad times, although that aspect was not the most important of the tests. Yes it was his adaptation to the car, and this was more than satisfactory, even if the day ended with pain in the neck because of the way he drove a Formula 1, which amazed him.

The pilot, who will turn 23 next May, highlighted speed and grip of the cars of the Gran Circo, describing them as incomparable to other categories. And the best news for him is that in 2022 it could repeat the experience, and in the context of a Grand Prix if the expectations of your boss are met.

In an interview with ‘Racer’ magazine, Zak Brown has confirmed that his intention is to give him two morning free practice sessions, that is, FP1, the next season, preferably after IndyCar season, which makes it very likely that the chosen weekends could be those of the United States and Mexico.

These have been his words about O’Ward, where he gave the news: “I think every time you put a driver in your Formula 1 car you get so few test days and for rookies that you’re only going to put someone who makes it a meaningful test. So it was a small reward, but we also gave him the car to understand how capable you are of driving an F1. He did everything we wanted and expected him to do. He was extremely fast and brave, but he didn’t surprise us. So we were looking at how he adapted or what his response was like. And all that, being his first time in the car, was very strong“, has said.

“We have to do two FP1 in 2022. Ultimately, it is up to Andreas Seidl –McLaren Team Principal– first of all make a recommendation and offer your point of view, of which, in the two years in which he and I have been working together, we have always agreed“, It is finished.

Thus, it is understood that the German engineer will agree to see O’Ward again in F1, in a move that can be seen as another step in the preparation of the Mexican for have him as an option for the future. The confidence of the British team is fullThe talent is in Patricio, and the truth is that Daniel Ricciardo has not worked as well as expected in his role. The 2022 season can be decisive for the Australian if he is not at the level of Lando Norris, and O’Ward is increasingly placed in the chamber as a possible replacement.

