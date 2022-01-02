‘Matrix’ represents optimism for a free internet. Silicon Valley has other plans

The diverse cast of Matrix indicates an internet that has freed humanity from discrimination based on race, class and gender. Neo starts out as Thomas Anderson, a bored software engineer who hates his job (he works for a company called, somewhat foreboding, “Meta-cortex”), before becoming a kung fu master who can dodge bullets. A fellow superhacker, her lover and simile, Trinity (played by Carrie-Anne Moss), multiple times defies gravity and the gender-based expectations of her enemies. “The Matrix can’t tell you who you are,” Trinity tells him. (The directors had planned for another character, Switch, to be gender-fluid: a man in the real world and a woman in the simulation.)

However, the internet today does tell you who you are and it is hardly a place free of prejudice. The prevailing ethic of Silicon Valley has moved away from the idea that the internet can be a space to live outside of the demands and expectations of society. For example, on Facebook, Zuckerberg has argued that having a second identity is “an example of a lack of integrity” and the company’s social media policy explains that “Facebook is a community where everyone uses the name they use in everyday life. … So you always know who you are connected to ”. Such a restriction reminds the main villain of Matrix, Agent Smith, a corporate employee who works on behalf of the machines and insists on calling Neo by his real name. “Apparently he has been living two lives: one of those lives has a future. One of them doesn’t have it ”, reproaches Smith in the first film after arresting Neo.

Despite the pseudonyms, trolls, and alter egos that still dwell in some corners of the internet, its main avenues now value consistency and transparency over the risks of anonymity and reinvention. The idea of ​​the internet as a place to cultivate an identity outside of the boxes other people put you in has been overshadowed by a social media-driven approach to creating an aspirational personal brand. Self-actualization is now measured in likes, shared posts, and follower count.

“Our digital presentations are more polished and influenced by influencers,” Turkle, who is Professor of Social Studies of Science and Technology at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, told me. “Everyone wants to present their best face, but now we have a corporate filter of ‘complacent’.”

The cultural shift toward having a narrowly defined identity (online and in real life, across platforms) appropriately aligns with Silicon Valley interests. The goal of many tech companies is to get to know ourselves better than we know ourselves, to predict our wants and anxieties (all in order to sell us things). The presumption that each of us has a unique and “authentic” identity simplifies the task, since it tells advertisers that we are constant and predictable consumers.

Technology theorist Mark Andrejevic, author of Automated Media, has used a provocative term for this mode of capitalism: “umbilical commerce.” In the same way that an umbilical cord meets the needs of a fetus before it can communicate them, technological platforms go to great lengths to satisfy our desires before we have expressed them. Zuckerberg has said that he wants to find “a fundamental mathematical law” that “governs the balance of who and what is important to everyone.” In addition, Amazon’s predictive algorithm for what it calls “anticipatory shipping” uses artificial intelligence to predict what you will order and have a warehouse near you for same-day delivery. This is a vision where the internet amounts to little more than a great “vending machine” that reads your mind and provides you with products the moment you think of them … or sooner.

Andrejevic’s term matches on a lurid level with Matrix, where humans are grown in belly-shaped capsules and then connected to the simulation via umbilical-like cords. (The movie’s title comes from both an old internet term and the Latin word for “womb”). The configuration indicates that our infantilization, a future where all our desires are satisfied in advance but the will has ceased to exist, where the darkest facts of our digital existence (alternative interests in their essence) are hidden from us. It is a future very similar to ours.