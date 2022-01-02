Marvel wants to continue reigning in 2022

01/01/2022 – 21:43 Pura Vida

After revitalizing the massive audience at the cinemas after the pandemic with the new installment of Spiderman and successfully competing with series with five original productions, Marvel It is preparing major premieres in 2022 to maintain and expand its ever-growing fan base.

Regarding the next films, the first release of the year will be the sequel to Doctor Strange, entitled “In the Multiverse of Madness“, scheduled for May 6 and directed by Sam Raimi, an old connoisseur of the subject, as he directed the Spiderman trilogy starring Tobey Maguire in 2002, 2004 and 2007, before the Marvel Cinematic Universe existed .

Two months after Benedict Cumberbatch dons the Doctor Strange suit, Chris Hemsworth will do the same with the return of Thor and his fourth installment, “Love and Thunder”, which will also feature Natalie Portman, Christian Bale -who will play villain-. Meanwhile, Black Panther director and screenwriter Ryan Coogler will reprise his roles with the 2018 film sequel “Wakanda Forever,” which will hit theaters on November 11.

At the series level, in the winter “Ms. Marvel” will be released on Disney plus, which will have the first Muslim character in that film universe, played by the 19-year-old Canadian Iman Vellani, who will have the superpower to manipulate its shape and size.

Director James Gunn will once again direct Guardians of the Galaxy in a special available on streaming with no release date yet confirmed for 2022, as well as “She-Hulk”, a new series with Canadian Tatiana Maslany, who will represent the cousin. from the Incredible Hulk, played again by Mark Ruffalo.

The other novelty that will be released by Disney Plus, still undated, is “Moon Knight”, a series with Oscar Isaac as Marc Spector



