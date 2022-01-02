Marvel | “Thor: Love And Thunder” Adds Russell Crowe to Its Cast | Natalie Portman | Chris Hemsworth | MCU

Russell crowe will be one of the star additions of “Thor: Love And Thunder“, the fourth installment in the superhero saga starring Chris Hemsworth.

The portal Deadline assured this March 29 that Crowe, winner of the Oscar for best actor for “Gladiator” (2000), will participate in this film belonging to the MCU (Cinematographic Universe of Marvel, in English), but at the moment practically nothing is known about his role.

Taika Waititi (“Jojo Rabbit”, 2019) is listed as director of the fourth film about the god of thunder after he swept the third film, “Thor: Ragnarok” (2017), which grossed $ 854 million worldwide and that garnered rave reviews.

One of the hallmarks of “Thor: Ragnarok” was the irreverent humor and 80s nostalgia that Waititi applied in this superhero saga with a film that included, for example, a funny cameo by Matt Damon.

Damon is expected to also return in this fourth film and it is not ruled out that the participation of Russell crowe in “Thor: Love And Thunder“be also with a small and comical role.

The return of Natalie Portman

Beyond the anecdotes and secondary characters, the great novelty of “Thor: Love And Thunder“is the return of Natalie Portman, who co-starred as Jane Foster in the first two films of the Nordic superhero (“Thor”, 2011; and “Thor: The Dark World,” 2013) but was not in the third film.

At the 2019 San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel revealed that Portman will return to the saga probably turned into a female version of Thor.

To announce her return, the winner of the Oscar for best actress for “Black Swan” (2010) took the stage of that macro-event of pop culture carrying the iconic hammer of Thor.

In addition to the return of Natalie Portman, “Thor: Love And Thunder“It will feature Christian Bale as the villain.

After several delays due to the pandemic, which has turned Hollywood’s blockbuster calendar upside down, “Thor: Love And Thunder“is scheduled to premiere on May 6, 2022.

