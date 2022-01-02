Marathon! Jennifer Lawrence movies you can watch on Netflix

Jennifer Lawrence He’s barely 31, but he’s already made a name for himself in Hollywood. The talented actress has starred in multiple feature films, from a dystopian young adult adventure series to multiple installments in a blockbuster superhero franchise. And despite this, he does not have a long film career, so it is not surprising that few of his films are on Netflix.











© Provided by Chic Magazine

Jennifer Lawrence: Movies of the actress that you can see on Netflix (Photo: Instagram)





Although she has taken a long break from the industry, the actress remains one of Hollywood’s young talents. In addition to his great roles in film series such as “Hunger Games” and “X-Men”He has acted in everything from biographical dramas to sci-fi movies, spy movies, and indie rarities. Along the way, she never lost what made her an award-winning actress from her early days.

Lawrence, to date, has obtained 4 Oscar nominations for his work, winning an Academy Award. She has also been nominated for a Golden Globe 4 times, and has won 3 of those awards. On top of this, he has created a legion of devoted fans who are looking forward to his next big movie that will spectacularly hit Netflix at the end of years.

But before “Don’t look up” finally arrives, we have only 3 films (or 5, if we do not take into account that they are from the same franchise) to enjoy in Netflix. Have you seen them all?

Mother!

Darren aronofsky he often finds his films critically acclaimed while the general public hates them. This is due to his artistic sensibilities and that is more evident than in his 2017 film, “Mother!”, Starring Jennifer Lawrence, the wife of a poet named El, played by Javier Bardem.

Her life is turned upside down when some admirers of her husband arrive, and soon her house is overflowing with people without the possibility of escape. Lawrence said his character represents mother earth, and intruders are the people who torment her.

Unfortunately, compared to other Aronofsky creations, “Mother!” it got bad criticism, both from the public and from film experts.

Replay video SETTING disabled



Skip advertisement









Passengers

This movie hasn’t been around for a long time since it hit Netflix, so you should take advantage. “Passengers” is a 2016 science fiction romance about a group of travelers who head to a planet far from Earth in hopes of being colonized. The problem arises after a man (Chris Pratt) He wakes up early from his induced hibernation and his loneliness causes him to pull a woman he doesn’t know (Jennifer Lawrence) from her own dream.

Some criticized the writing of Pratt’s character, who turned out to be a stalker, but at the same time praised the solid performance of the limited cast.

The Hunger Games

Although Jennifer Lawrence gained recognition for her young portrayal in “Winter’s Bone”, she finally took off thanks to the dystopian “Hunger Games” franchise as Katniss Everdeen.

The first film, which took place in a dystopian universe, follows Katniss’s sister being selected to take place in an annual televised deathmatch inside a dangerous arena. Katniss She volunteers instead and must learn to balance alliances, romances, and enemies as she delves into the game. Fans of the books were delighted to see the popular novel made into a movie, especially with Lawrence doing the main heroine justice.

Unfortunately on Netflix there are only 3 movies out of 4 that were made in the franchise: “Mockingjay” (part 1 and 2) and “In flames”.

Replay video SETTING disabled



Skip advertisement









Did you see them all?