Mago Leos asks for health and well-being for all, El Siglo Coahuila

Roberto León Vera, better known as El Mago Leos, is grateful for the year that is ending, despite the fact that it was complicated by the health crisis, for the blessings it gave him.

“2021 was very difficult due to the pandemic, but I thank God that he gave me the opportunity to meet friends from the magic guild on an international level.”

“We had feedback on our work and that allowed me to grow in my profession and my person, and even though we had zero work, God gave us what we needed to survive and above all gave us health”he commented.

In an interview with El Siglo de Torreón, León expressed that he hopes that 2022 will be a better year for all of humanity.

“Things are improving thanks to God, but we must not lower our guard and continue to take care of ourselves because this is not over yet”, he expressed.

The artist commented that he began his career in the now-defunct bar La herradura, where artists such as Raphael and Yuri came to perform.

“I liked magic, but as a hobby. I never imagined that I would make a living from magic. When I saw the magician Norm Nielsen from the United States work on a movie, I said to myself, ‘I want to do what he does,’ and it was then I was convinced that magic was my thing “he said excitedly.

During his professional career, Roberto commented that he had the opportunity to rub shoulders with several celebrities, including Veronica Castro Y Yolanda Montes “Tongolele”.

“I have shared the stage with personalities such as Verónica Castro, José Luis Rodríguez ‘El Puma’ and even ‘Los Polivoces’ when they came to perform in the Lagunera region some time ago”.

The Magician Leos took advantage of the talk to wish his countrymen the best of the best in this new year that will begin tomorrow.

“Health and well-being for all. May God bless all the beautiful Laguna family”.

“May the presence of God allow us to see what he has prepared for us, may they see each of their wishes fulfilled and I wish them much prosperity and health”, he pointed out.