Lukaku, out of Chelsea-Liverpool after controversial interview and his desire to return to Inter

The Belgian forward made clear his intention to leave Chelsea in addition to complaining about Thomas Tuchel’s scheme

Romelu lukaku He was not in the convocation of the Chelsea and was erased by Thomas Tuchel, helmsman of the Blues, for this Sunday’s game against the Liverpool, which greatly influences the path of both sets to press the top of the Premier league.

Romelu Lukaku with Chelsea. Getty Images

Lukaku, who at the beginning of December made clear his intention to return to Inter de Milan in an interview with Sky Sport, in addition to complaining about Tuchel’s scheme with the London team, today he pays these statements.

Even the same helmsman of the Chelsea He said that “it caused a mess that we did not need,” said Tuchel after the words of the Belgian forward, who expressed the love he has for the Tifosi in Italy.

“I’ve always said that I have to Inter In my heart, I will play there again, I really hope so. I am in love with Italy ”, said the European striker to Sky Sport Italia.

Also, questioned about his role with the Blues, Lukaku He was clear and said that Tuchel’s decisions to play in a different way do not make him happy, as he left it that way between seeing in the same interview.

“Physically I am very well, I am just not very happy with the situation, but that is normal. I think the coach has decided to play a different formation / system, “he said.

In addition, as reported by the Gazzetta dello Sport, an Italian newspaper, Lukaku plan to leave the Chelsea in summer and arrive at Tottenham by Antonio Conte, who joined the Spurs team last November.