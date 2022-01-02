Luis Romo reports with Rayados this Saturday

Jorge Rosales







Starts 2022 and Striped He starts it by signing his first reinforcement. This is Luis Romo, a midfielder who will land on Saturday night, January 1 in Monterrey to finalize his transfer to the club.

The 26-year-old will leave the Mexico City and will take flight to the Sultana of the north to land for the night and close the last details that remain for him to sign a contract with the Gang.

Sunday morning will do medical and physical exams at the club’s premises before stamping your signature by four years with the Monterrey institution, who hopes that at the beginning of the following week he will already be training.

Romo arrives at Monterrey in exchange for Carlos Rodriguez, who will play next semester with the Machine after signing a four-year contract with the capital entity, thus leaving the club with which debuted in 2018.

blunt will be the first reinforcement of the club and it is expected that Rodolfo Pizarro joins in the next few days, who will also arrive in the city to finalize his pass after they reached an agreement with the Inter Miami so that it can be integrated into loan with option to buy.