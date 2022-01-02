Low blow for Gignac, leaks who would be the replacement of the French in Tigres

André-Pierre Gignac will not have the same minutes in Tigres, Miguel Herrera looks for a replacement

Inside Tigres there is an atmosphere of skepticism about what may happen with the players who at the time were Ricardo Ferretti’s darlings. Miguel Herrera the first tournament did not touch the squad, but this time he would bring his people.

One of the players that Piojo Herrera would begin to rotate is André-Pierre Gignac, this to prevent him from having injuries like those that occurred in the last tournament. According to RG La Deportiva, the intention of the Mexican DT is to give him 30 to 70 minutes.

Miguel Herrera in the preparatory matches used André-Pierre Gignac in this way in order to dose the squad. On the contrary, with Nicolás López. El Diente will have from this tournament from 70 to 90 minutes, as Herrera sees him as the goal man.

What will happen to Carlos González in Tigres?

Even with the transfer market open, Tigres could accommodate Carlos González in another club, but Miguel Herrera’s request is that, if Cocoliso leaves, they bring him another center forward, otherwise the Paraguayan and Gignac would alternate with Nicolás López.

