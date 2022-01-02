Lots of partying? here we tell you what food the hangover takes away from you

MAZATLÁN.- On these dates of celebration, more than one person can be hungover, popularly known as “cruda”, due to alcohol consumption. You have probably heard advice or home remedies from friends or acquaintances to cure this discomfort.

At Punto MX we want you to receive the year with the best attitude, so we have compiled the best foods to take away the hangover at once.

✓ Menudo

The famous beef stomach broth with onion, mint and chili is the most sought after among Mexicans looking to get up from a hangover. The warm broth mixture and a good enchilada will wake you up in no time.

✓ Birria

How would you get a birria? In Mazatlán there are many places where you can go very early in the morning to taste a delicious birria that many call “raising the dead.”

What to ask for? A broth and beef, those who know birria know that you only need tortillas, onion, cilantro, lemons and sauce to complete this star combo

✓ Caldo de camarón

There is no loss here, because any seafood cart you go to here in Mazatlán will save your life. When one is raw, there is no better time to enjoy a shrimp broth with lots of chili and lemon to recover water, salts and minerals.

You can accompany this with a beer, as they say that poison kills poison.

✓ Mariscos y cualquier presentación de ceviches

What do you prefer a campechana or an aguachile? It does not matter that you choose either of these two options, they will make you return to the ring in a two-by-three and with just one toast.

And it is that the seafood of Mazatlán is always an option to cure the hangover.

✓ Chilaquiles

So who doesn’t? Red, green or Swiss? the ones you prefer. These tortilla chips with a very spicy sauce makes us salivate and our digestion of alcohol becomes more pleasant. You can accompany them with a good cup of coffee and voila, like new!

✓ Suero: agua mineral, sal y limón

This is our trusted old lady. There’s nothing like a one-time, definitive good hangover nap. And the answer is in the hydration: in the mineral salts, the sugar with the sodium of the salt and the cleansing nature of the lemon is a practical combination that Mexicans resort to.