Leonardo DiCaprio’s spectacular house with a fountain worthy of Rome in Los Angeles

Leonardo DiCaprio recently acquired a property in Los Angeles, which sparked a lot of interest. It is not the typical mansion of the stars, but a place that has an overflowing and sparkling personality. In short, we know that you will feel that the whole design and even the smallest detail will call you. In addition to that, it will serve as inspiration if you want to remodel your home or are simply a fan of decoration. We warn you from now on that you will be enchanted by a source worthy of Rome. Read on and delve into the world of this actor!

This year, Leonardo DiCaprio has made one of the best acquisitions. He bought Jesse Tyler Ferguson (one of the protagonists of the Modern Family series) his house in the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles. Although, before that, it was Gwen Stefani who added a lot of the significant aspects to it (like the pool). The singer moved there in 1998, which cost her 1 million euros. Thus, it is a residence with history, and it was built in 1928. Today, its value has increased and its new owner paid 7.1 million dollars (6.3 million euros). How awesome is it?

One of Leonardo DiCaprio’s most stunning houses

If someone goes to visit DiCaprio, they will have a great first impression before they even enter. The entrance features an iron gate, colorful tiled steps, a cupola that stands out from all the others, and flowers everywhere. As you take your first steps inside, you will find an earth-toned tile floor, an inviting corner with chairs, and the incredible retro-looking staircase. Further on is the living room, whose main attractions are the wooden ceiling, the marble-finished fireplace, the large windows and the piano.

Next, there is a more private room with a large screen, furniture, huge carpet, wooden storage and wooden beamed ceilings.. Although many rustic materials predominate, the presence of natural light, the color palette and the comfortable furniture lighten the atmosphere. Other settings that no one would want to miss are the kitchen (created by interior designer Will & Grace), spacious arched bathrooms and bedrooms that encompass a variety of textures. However, if there is something that can take anyone’s breath away, it is the outdoor area with gardens, green patios and the views of the Griffith Observatory.

Specifically, there is something that can be amazing and it is the source with details very similar to those seen in books about Rome. From almost all the terraces and windows you can enjoy this spectacle, something that not all houses have. Additionally there is the pool, which is one of the most extraordinary spaces of all. Featuring a wall of sparkling blue mosaics, stairs, waterfalls, and more. And finally, it only remains to say that the choice of works of art, the windows with colorful crystals, the rich variety of upholstery and the elegance of each space is everything.

Anyone with the budget of Leonardo DiCaprio would have taken the opportunity to buy a house as original as this. Without a doubt, he will be really happy in it.