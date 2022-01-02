Kylie Jenner and the cutest posing with her second baby

Just a few hours ago we have started the expected 2022, and one of the women who revolutionize social networks with the slightest gesture, has shared with a very special photograph that has already gone around the world. Kylie jenner, the youngest of the most famous clan in the United States, is waiting for the birth of her second baby whose sex and name have not yet been revealed. It was the first week of September when the twenty-year-old businesswoman confirmed the news that everyone had been speculating since the summer with a wonderful video: I would be a second mom to rapper Travis Scott! To congratulate the new year, he has given us a tender black and white pose that reveals his advanced state and remember another key moment in his life, guess what it is?









It is true that for more than a decade, the steps taken by the kardashian sisters they don’t hide any secrets from the paparazzi, social networks and media, but when it comes to welcoming another member to the family, privacy becomes rule number one. And the latest news that has come to our hands has been this publication with a beautiful reflection that has already reached … More than 9 million ‘likes’ in less than 24 hours!









“As 2022 approaches I have been reflecting on this past year and the blessings it brought, but also the many pains it had. I will never forget this year and all the significant changes it made in my life. I pray that this new year is full of love for all and I hope that you stay safe and healthy during this time, “he wrote in the post. And attention, because the pose has made us travel back in time, to that moment of 2018 when she revealed through the same format, that she was going to become Stormi’s mother with only 20. When will her second baby be born?