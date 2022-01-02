Kourtney Kardashian wears a pendant with Travis initials

At this point, we will not reveal anything new if we tell you that the relationship they maintain Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker it’s pretty intense. The businesswoman and the musician, who got engaged last October after a 10-month relationship, are like crazy for each other and can’t help but show it to the world whenever they can. Come on, you just have to see the one they messed up at the last wedding they attended together.

Since they confirmed their relationship, the couple has not separated for a moment and has witnessed a lot of moments on social networks. For example, when they showed us one of their romantic dates on the beach or that time they dressed up together on Halloween.

Their romantic gestures towards each other are almost constant, so the latest Kourtney Kardashian posted on Instagram should come as no surprise to anyone. No, this time he has not shared any ‘hot’ photos of both of them, or anything like that. The businesswoman has decided to show her love for the Blink-182 drummer by wearing a pendant full of meaning: with your initials.

Kourtney kardashianInstagram

It’s about two gothic inspired pendants, an aesthetic that the couple like a lot, especially Travis. They are made of white gold and each one of them has an initial of the singer. They are from the Jennifer Fisher firm and were given by stylist Dani Michelle, according to Kourtney herself in her ‘stories’.

What will be the couple’s next show of love? Knowing them, surely this Christmas they delight us with some of their wonderful poses on social networks. We will be very attentive to your profiles.

