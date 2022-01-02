Kim Kardashian Buries Hatchet With Taylor Swift

Kim Kardashian has decided to leave the past, especially what has to do with her ex Kanye West, starting by making peace with Taylor Swift, the singer with whom the rapper had an open confrontation, before which the businesswoman always positioned herself on her husband’s side. But after the couple’s divorce in early 2021, Kim Kardashian has decided to get closer to Taylor Swift and smooth things over. It was during a talk on the podcast Honestly with Bari Weiss, where the reality TV star had a few words of affection towards the artist, holding out his hand for the first time.

When asked if she had any favorite Taylor Swift songs, Kim Kardashian said she enjoyed the songs of the 32-year-old: “I like a lot of your songs, “he said.” They are all very pretty and catchy.“, recognizing that”I would have to look on my phone to know the name“of some of his songs. Some statements that have revolutionized Taylor Swift fans, leaving many opinions before these words of the socialite. There have been those who have reproached him for knowing how to answer about the titles of the albums of his ex-partner Kayne West: “I like very much Yeezus (sixth studio album released in 2013). I love it too My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy (the fifth album, in 2010, and which he described as a masterpiece) “.

The feud between Kim Kardashian and Taylor Swift dates back to 2009, when the businesswoman’s ex-partner, Kayne West, interrupted the artist’s speech of appreciation, winning the award at the MTV Video Music Award, assuring that Beyoncé was better than the interpreter of I knew you were trouble and it was the pop diva who really deserved that award. In this sense, Kim positioned herself with whoever was her husband and the tension between the two singers only increased. In 2016 it exploded again when the rapper’s single called Famous, in which she alludes to the Nashville artist, something that the businesswoman justified assuring that Swift had given her approval previously. However, the young artist did not like the way the rapper addressed her, sending a statement in which he assured that he had never given his approval: “Where is the video of Kanye telling me he’s going to call me ‘that bitch’ in his song? It doesn’t exist because it never happened. You can’t control the emotional response of someone they call ‘that bitch’ in front of everyone. “

It didn’t take long for Taylor Swift to release a new album, Reputation, in which he released a song supposedly dedicated to Kim Kardashian and Kayne West, Look What You Made Me Do. A topic that became the subject of analysis and articles, and even revolutionized the singer’s fans, pointing out who the lyrics of the single were going to. Four years after this album and after the divorce of the rapper and the businesswoman, this rapprochement between Kim and Taylor gives way to calm after a storm that has lasted for years. Will Taylor Swift accept smoking the pipe of peace?

