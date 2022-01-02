Katy Perry talks about possible collaboration with Taylor Swift: VIDEO

Millennium Digital

Mexico City / 23.03.2021 17:12:22





During the most recent episode of the show’s 19th season American Idol, Katy Perry gave what to talk about when hinted there might be a musical collaboration with Taylor Swift, who a few days ago received a bouquet of flowers and a handwritten note from Beyoncé after her third Grammy Award for Album of the Year.

“Can you imagine if Taylor (Swift) and I worked together … what could we do?”, was the question that made him Katy Perry to his co-worker, singer Luke Bryan, who just nodded.

From hate to love

Remember that the stars had differences years ago. It all started in 2014, when some dancers participated in the tour Red World Tour from Swift and in that inter they were contacted by Perry to be part of your Prismatic Tour, so that They left Taylor’s tour to go with Katy.

“He did something horrible and it wasn’t even for a guy. It had to do with business. She basically tried to sabotage an entire tour. He tried to recruit a lot of people who were with me, “Tay Tay told the magazine. Rolling stone in 2014.

Following those statements, Katy wrote on Twitter: “Watch out for Regina George in lambskin”, referring to the character Rachel McAdams played in Heavy girls (2004). Later he confirmed Billboard that with his tweet he was referring to Swift: “If someone tries to smear me, you’ll have to hear about it.”, he expressed.

But nevertheless, the quarrels came to an end in 2018, when Katy sent him a bunch of olives and a personalized note apologizing to Taylor, who shared it on Instagram and thanked him for the gesture. Then in 2019 Perry made a cameo in the music video for “You Need To Calm Down” by Swift.

.

Networks react to ‘collaboration’

As it was expected, Netizens were excited to hear Katy’s words. A fan account of Taylor published a possible theory in which he assures that the song “1989” will be the one in which Swift and Perry will sing together.

Taylor Swift x Katy Perry’s collaboration could be released on Friday, May 7th and will appear on ‘1989’ #TaylorsVersion A first teaser was posted by @American Idol last year, on May 7th, 2020 American Idol’s new tweet contains 6 eyes. In 6 weeks, it will be the week of May 7th pic.twitter.com/HBbIs2gMjO – Taylor Swift World (@TSWorId) March 23, 2021

.

Taylor Swift and Katy Perry collaborating on a song that would end the patriarchy – Daniela???? (@dani_aguilard) March 23, 2021

CAR