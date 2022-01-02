Kanye West moves in in front of Kim Kardashian

Millennium Digital

Mexico City / 12.27.2021 11:49:57





The novel between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West continues, because for a long time the couple has been in a process of separation in which they have shown the still great friendship they have in raising children. their four children. Now, it was reported that The 44-year-old rapper bought a house across the street from his ex-partner’s mansion.

Daily mail announced the recent purchase by West of a house for 4.5 million dollars, which is across the street from Kardashian’s residence in the exclusive area of Hidden Hills in California. He was clearly not going to let her go, since its price was valued at just under 421 thousand dollars, but he made an offer that couldn’t be beat to ensure he kept her.

The building built in 1955 that was acquired by West has Five bedrooms, outdoor pool, horse corral and a stable for three horses, but they also report that it would need a remodel and it’s certainly more modest than other Kanye properties.

And although it seems that West is interested in regaining his relationship with Kardashian, or at least being close to his children at all times., the American continues in her relationship with the star of the program Saturday night Live, Pete davidson.

And if that was not enough, Kim asked last week to be recognized again as legally single, since the process has not yet determined the separation between the two, not to mention that Kardashian herself affirms that West has not attended the legal proceedings to finalize his marriage and go back to her maiden name, without the ‘West’ at the end.

“No counseling or reconciliation effort will be of any value at this time, “Kim wrote in legal documents retrieved by TMZ. “There have been and still are irreconcilable differences between (Kanye) and me, which has caused our marriage to be irretrievably broken“adds Kardashian.

caov