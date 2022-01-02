Julia Roberts’ twins celebrate their 17 years and the actress publishes an unpublished photo: Look how much they have grown!

Julia Roberts is one of the most respected celebrities in Hollywood and her family life has reserved her for her strict privacy, so a photograph of her children in her networks is unusual. However, the celebration of the 17 years of their twins turned out to be the exception and surprised their more than 9 million followers with an unpublished image.

For decades, the “Pretty Woman” star and her husband, cinematographer Danny Moder, have taken their parenting out of the spotlight.

The couple became parents to Hazel Patricia and Phinnaeus Walter (aka Finn) in 2004, 24 months after they arrived at the altar.

Images of paparazzi and photos that were leaked to the networks, showed the little ones when they were just babies, together with their parents. In others, when the years had passed and they were little ones with more defined personalities and features that betrayed the resemblance to their parents.

Hazel, bears a certain similarity with her mother, and over the years her beauty equals that of the actress.

This is how Julia Roberts’ firstborn children have grown

Danny Moder is the proud father and in the past he was the one who gave the followers some photos of the teenagers on various occasions, unlike his wife, who definitely does not let her private life sneak into her Instagram, with this rarity when her suckers reached their 17 years, detailed the Best Life portal.

An unpublished photo of Julia Roberts with her twins touched the networks. They were just newborn babies, dressed in hats and sweet faces and in the arms of the famous actress, when they were captured for a postcard.

In the caption of the image, the interpreter reflected happiness for such a special moment: “17 of the sweetest years of life”, words to which she added 17 birthday cake emoji.

Meanwhile, the photographic producer gave a glimpse of his children with a more up-to-date graphic. They were both seen wearing matching “Wonder Woman” shirts as they ate. Hazel looks more outgoing and smiling with her flowing golden hair staring at the camera. His blue eyes stand out and his brother was more discreet when posing.

“These naughty people… they turn 17 today. Thank you for helping me during these years of parenthood ”, was the artist’s special dedication to his twins, which he left in the photo on his Instagram account.

Hazel the most similar to her famous mother

Julia Roberts has a third child, Henry, who came to complete happiness at home in 2007. She is currently 14 years old and together with the twins they form a trio that fills the actress and her husband with happiness.

The couple managed to raise their little ones away from the networks and complex scenery that their careers in Hollywood bring.

However, little by little, the boys have hatched and this year the Cannes Film Festival was the place where Julia Roberts’ daughter surprised her father on the red carpet.

Danny Moder was the cinematographer on the film “Flag Day” and at the film’s premiere, father and daughter attended. Hazel, at only 16 years old, got the praise and the flashes when she stood out for her freshness and beauty.

Hazel looked charming with a youthful and understated design. A very loose shirt-style suit with long sleeves and made of yellow lace, which she combined with black patent leather shoes.

Her face was seen with a super light makeup, very natural and her blonde locks were collected in an informal ponytail and a semi bangs that fell on her forehead.

All about Famous