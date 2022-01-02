Juan Reynoso Guzmán receives terrible news from Uruguay in Cruz Azul

Juan Reynoso Guzmán was surprised in the last hours with news from Uruguay regarding the reinforcements at Cruz Azul.

Juan Reynoso Guzmán is in the process of rebuilding a squad that suffered a series of changes, both positive and negative, in the appearance of the Cruz Azul squad for the 2022 Closing Tournament.

The Peruvian strategist was surprised in this transfer market with the departure of players such as Walter Montoya, Orbelín Pineda and, soon, Luis Romo and Jonathan Rodríguez.

Meanwhile, he was able to count on the reinforcements of Alejandro Mayorga, Uriel Antuna, Erik Lira, Cristian Tabó for the following season in the 2022 Clausura Tournament to dream of the possibility of lifting the Liga MX champion trophy again.

However, from Uruguay they ended up giving bad news to Reynoso that could affect their structuring plans for the next season where they will have a series of doubts regarding the starting lineup.

Pablo Cepellini, player on loan at Peñarol, managed to convince the managers manyas to negotiate a new loan and stay with the institution for all of 2022, waiting for him to continue without problems at the club.

In this way, Juan Reynoso Guzmán will not have another footballer who decided to put aside the opportunity to fight for a place in the consideration of his coach and chose the comfort of his home in Uruguay.