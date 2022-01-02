Joel Coen’s version of Shakespeare’s “Macbeth” | With Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand premieres online without going through theaters

That the world (and those who inhabit it) was and will be crap, William Shakespeare knew well. It was he who, around 1606, wrote that life “is nothing more than a shadow in motion; a bad actor who struts and fidgets for an hour on stage and then is never heard from again: it is a story told by an idiot, full of noise and fury, which means nothing. ” He knew it too thane most famous in history, indirectly responsible for the soliloquy in question, haunted by his own and other people’s ghosts in the fifth act of Macbeth’s tragedy, shortly before Birnam Forest shakes and magically moves towards Dunsinane and Macduff’s sword renders it headless and therefore without a throne. Of all the creations of the Bard of Avon, the story of the Baron of Glamis and eventual King of Scotland is one of the most popularly recognized, and has been represented in countless versions and formats, adapted to the cinema literally or indirectly by filmmakers of the likes of Orson Welles, Roman Polanski and Akira Kurosawa. It is that that distant story about political ambitions, criminal betrayals and guilt continues to resonate with force four centuries after its gestation, its universality and timelessness transformed into a fertile field for the creative usufruct of contemporary authors. Almost seven years after the version of the great show directed by Justin Kurzel, starring Michael Fassbender and Marion Cotillard (much battle and little fiber, noise without nuts), the first feature film directed alone by Joel Coen returns to theatrical origins without abandoning the narrative and formal possibilities that only cinema is capable of offering. Shot in black and white in an almost square screen format that refers to the beginnings of talkies, with echoes of the 1948 version of Welles and a Denzel Washington in a state of grace as the unfortunate protagonist, Macbeth’s tragedy arrives on the Apple TV + platform next Friday, January 14, bypassing local movie theaters.

Macbeth’s tragedy is a Shakespearean feast shot in pandemic Los Angeles studios, with actors of the stature of Frances McDormand and Brendan Gleeson, and a chiaroscuro photography work – courtesy of the Frenchman Bruno Delbonnel – that transforms the Scottish moors into ghostly regions and recesses of Dunsinane Castle in veritable dungeons that reflect the maddened spirit of their master and lord. But, first and foremost, it looks little or nothing like the previous films of the filmmakers’ brothers. She is not “one of the Coens” by any means, to the point that could be construed as a (temporary?) Detour in Joel’s career. A happy whim, perhaps. There is no irony in these parts (beyond the ironies inherent in the story created by Shakespeare), much less sarcasm. When Lady Macbeth (McDormand, of course) pushes her husband to wield the knife to end the life of King Duncan, the beginning of a hellish circle of blood and horror, the gaze is not pierced by that mocking tone usually associated with creators from The big lebowski Y Barton Fink. Here the drama is thick. And it weighs. And as events unfold and chain the tragedy begins to unwind its ball. In the beginning, the crows, and a field after the battle of expressionist dyes, witnesses of the meeting of Mr. Macbeth and one of his most faithful followers with the Fateful Sisters, the three witches who anticipate the future, disguising deaths and violence as good political omens. Of course, Macbeth is black, but unlike Orson Welles’s stage version of 1936, Voodoo macbeth, interpreted in its entirety by an African-American cast, here it is not a question of reorganizing the original text from creative rebellion (much less through the prism of political correctness) but, simply, of allowing a shift of the supposed reality ” historical ”. After all, in the original representations of the piece, no female character could be played by women.

In Macbeth According to Coen, the words are faithful to the printed word and there is no express intention to “modernize” them, although the director manages to get the cast to recite the lines of dialogue (and the monologues) in a “theatrical” way while the expressions and body movements they adopt a more naturalistic mode. The opposite of the Polanski version, which completely naturalized performances and texts and locked the soliloquies in Macbeth’s feverish mind thanks to the use of the voice-over. Nor is it comparable to Kurosawa’s extraordinary free and syncretic adaptation, Throne of blood, that despite transplanting the action from medieval Scotland to 15th century Japan is considered one of the most successful when it comes to respecting the core and intentions of the original plot. Recognized for his elusive and concise nature when answering questions from the press, Joel Coen defined his film, in a recent interview with the newspaper The Guardian, like “a post-menopausal Macbeth. The Macbeths are an older couple here, past the age of childbearing. Time, mortality and the future are vital issues ”. As for the interest of the director, a priori alien, to adapt one of the immortal pieces of the Shakespearean canon, the co-director of Fargo He claimed that the absolute culprit was his wife, Frances McDormand. “At some point in her career the New York theater community deemed Fran unfit to play Shakespeare. That eventually changed and that’s when she asked me if I could direct her in a version of Macbeth about the tables, but my answer was that I had no idea how to do it. So she did it by her side. That was about seven or eight years ago, in San Francisco, when she played Lady Macbeth alongside Conleth Hill. ” Hill is, of course, the Irish actor who knew how to play Lord Varys in game of Thrones, series debtor, in many ways, of the structure and themes Macbethians.

The forms of this new film adaptation were influenced, according to his statements, by the Shakespearean films of Welles (Macbeth, Othello, Chimes at midnight), the version of Hamlet by Laurence Olivier and, in particular, the experimental production of Macbeth for British television directed by Trevor Nunn, with Judi Dench and Ian McKellen, broadcast in 1979. The oldest of the Coen brothers wanted to make “a Shakespeare for all those people who don’t wants to see some Shakespeare. Or maybe you feel intimidated by him. But at the same time, he wanted to preserve the power of the text, because that is what gives everything a particular melody. Being able to find a rhythm that would relentlessly cut through the entire film, as if it were a mystery film about a series of crimes. The remarkable thing is that this is one of the few successful marriages in Shakespeare’s play, but what unites them is the planning of a murder. ” Beyond this possible link – the black policeman, the expressionist forms, the radicalization of the acts of the central couple, which shape the inevitable tragedy – perhaps the greatest achievement of Macbeth’s tragedy, along with Washington’s remarkable performance, is the creation of a universe of its own from such a well-known story. Something similar to what Welles achieved more than 70 years ago, despite the slights of the public and critics, who turned their backs on him. A visually rich and beautiful universe, paradoxically based on darkness, mists and putrefaction. That and the refusal to do Macbeth 2021 a manual of revisionism, that evil always latent and so often destructive. Frances McDormand dixit: “I am not interested in modern interpretations of Macbeth as an emblem of toxic masculinity. Or correct the stereotype of Lady Macbeth as a witch, in the non-literal sense of the word. Doing political correctness with Shakespeare is banal. He is much bigger than that. “

Noise, fury and fog

Unlike Coen, McDormand often responds extensively and vehemently to the concerns of his interviewers. That is precisely what happened after the film’s world premiere at the New York Film Festival last September. “In the film, we see the Macbeths as a couple who are going through the end of their ambitions, not the beginning. In our interpretation, she begins to realize that she is transforming into someone who is far from irreplaceable and that is what drives her crazy, not the fact that she killed Duncan and had blood on her hands. Somehow, she gives her soul to the dark forces and he no longer trusts her, does not ask for her help. ” In that same conversation with the audience present in the room, Denzel Washington recalled his interpretation of Othello At the age of twenty in a small theater in New York (“I really didn’t know what he was doing”), the starting point of an acting career on stage that led him to play Marcus Brutus and Richard III in different sets on Broadway. For Joel Coen, the decision to film in black and white and the search for a middle ground between cinema and theater were decisions that were made very early. “There are several ways to approach the material from the cinema. One is the naturalist, in which a castle in Scotland and several horses are rented. The other is to take the opposite route and do what is often called filmed theater. In our case, the idea was to make a film without forgetting that it is based on a theatrical piece. Regarding design, the guiding concept was to remove things, not add them, to somehow bare the image. In that sense, the gestation of the production design was very extensive. I love black and white in cinema, in general, but it is also an excellent way to bring images to a level of abstraction that everyone immediately understands, even if unconsciously ”. And there, of course, comes the confession that, beyond the influences of the Wellesian Shakespeares, the names of the filmmakers Carl Dreyer and FW Murnau were essential pillars. Dreyer, the great Danish director, for his visual minimalism. And Murnau, among many other things, “for his incredible ability to create images of large open spaces in the studio”, of a beauty that no one has been able to match. Geniuses never die: they are imitated, appropriated, reconstructed.