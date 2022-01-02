It would be the end of the Wilson-Carroll duo in the Seattle Seahawks

Rumors in the halls of the league suggest that Wilson will not remain in Seattle

This Week 17 Seattle Seahawks say goodbye to the season at home and it could be the last time they Pete Carroll and Russell Wilson work together on Lumen Field, leaked sources to ESPN.

There’s a league-wide feeling that Carroll and Wilson won’t be getting back together next season, marking the end of one of the most successful head coach / quarterback duos in LA history. NFL.

Pete Carroll and Russell Wilson have won 61 games together; only the Brady-Belichik duo have more wins. Getty

Heading into Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions, Carroll and Wilson have won 61 games at home (including the postseason), just one behind Bill Belichick and Tom Brady since Wilson’s rookie season in 2012.

The Walt Disney Company’s new general entertainment and sports streaming service for adults is launched with a preferential cost of its annual subscription; Combo + also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star + and Disney + available. Subscribe NOW.

There are many directions the organization can take after this season, the worst in more than a decade. There was constant speculation last offseason that Wilson could be traded, with various sources expecting the same level of speculation in the coming months.

Wilson even acknowledged that his future is uncertain when asked Thursday about Sunday’s game against the Lions.

“I hope it is not my last game [en Seattle]”he told reporters.” I know it won’t be my last game in the NFL. “

Wilson has reiterated that his first wish would be to stay in Seattle, but only if the Seahawks’ desire to win matches his.

Wilson, 33, a seven-time Pro Bowler, is already 27th on the NFL list in passing yards, with 36,585 in his first 10 seasons. Despite all those accomplishments, there are those who believe Wilson’s next 10 years could be just as prolific, and last week he said he wants to win three more Super Bowls to accompany his Super Bowl XLVIII victory against the Broncos.

Offseason decisions about Carroll, who is under contract through the 2025 season, and Wilson, who has two years left on his current contract, will rest with the organization’s president, Jody Allen, who has been the de facto owner of the Seahawks. since his brother Paul died in 2018.

Allen’s plans are currently unclear, but Carroll commented last week that he has been on “the same page” with him and general manager John Schneider in terms of the overall direction of the franchise.

2 Related

Wilson has a no-trade clause, but was open last offseason to a deal with four teams: the Cowboys, Bears, Saints and Raiders.

Some sources believe Schneider is open to starting over with additional draft picks, but he also knows the value of a quarterback like Wilson.

The Seahawks (5-10) will finish with a losing record for the first time since 2011 and have a double-digit losing record for the first time since 2009, the year before Carroll arrived.

Wilson missed three games in October due to a finger injury, but he has been productive this season, completing 65% of his passes for 2,639 yards and 18 touchdowns with just five interceptions.

“I want to win three more Super Bowls, that has been in my head,” he said Thursday. “So it’s important for me to figure out how do we get there? How does that happen and how do we do all of that?”

Wilson was then asked if he thinks he can achieve that goal in Seattle, given the direction of the franchise.

“I hope so. Obviously we can’t do it without being in the playoffs right now. But I think the most important thing is that it takes a lot of effort, it takes a lot of things, it takes a lot of pieces. I think we have a good amount of those pieces, I think. a lot of them. It’s been a difficult season. “

ESPN’s Brady Henderson contributed to this report.