It will celebrate its last double day this year

Mexico.- Day 14 of Scream Mexico A2021 of the MX League It will be played midweek, starting on Tuesday October 19 and Wednesday 20 of the current month, being the same the last double day that the national championship will celebrate in 2021.

In accordance with the provisions of the general Assembly of the Liga MX, which was held on May 24, announced the generalities of the competition calendar of this Grita México A2021, noting that this date 14 would be a double date.

Likewise, the matches were divided into 4 for Tuesday and 4 for Wednesday, which will be the last to be played before the weekend, being regular tournament matches. It should be remembered that FC Juárez vs Atlético de San Luis, which was corresponding to this day, was played on September 21.

Emphasize that the Grita México A2021 programming was carried out in cooperation with the development of the current FIFA dates, in an effort not to harm the Mexican team and the players are available for the qualifying matches for the Qatar World Cup 2022.

Liga MX statement

Twitter Liga BBVA MX

Read more: Atlas presents its squad to face Cruz Azul

The last FIFA Date that Mexico will see activity towards the World Cup will be in the month of November, in which the 2nd round of the Liga MX tournament will begin with the repechage duels, and then give way to the first league championship league. Division.

Querétaro vs Rayados

Puebla vs Mazatlan

America vs Santos

Atlas vs Cruz Azul

Toluca vs Necaxa

Leon vs Pumas

Tigres vs Pachuca

Tijuana vs Chivas