Is the boom of folding smartphones in the world approaching?

In February 2019, Samsung presented its first phone with a folding screen, since then more players have entered this market niche, such as Huawei with its Mate X or Motorola with its Razr; And recently, two Chinese competitors entered the fray, Oppo with the Find N, and Honor which announced that it would also compete in this segment with its Magic V model.

While these phones are still in a high price range, its sales around the world have been growing since its incursion; in fact, data from Counterpoint Research indicates that shipments for 2021 will remain in the single digits and will reach 9 million units in the world, tripling in size compared to last year.

Nevertheless, the consulting firm estimates that by 2022 it will already represent 1.2% of the market, while by 2023 it foresees that flexible smartphones have a growth of at least 10 times and although it is expected that more companies bet on this segment, the South Korean will continue to dominate with almost 75%.

“With a significant price drop, improved design and appearance, Samsung is likely to target younger customers with the new Flip folding smartphone. The new Galaxy Z models will also have S Pen support, which can help absorb existing Note users, ”said senior analyst Jene Park, who leads the folding research at Counterpoint.

And it is that the South Korean already has two models on the market in its third generation: the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3; During his presentation last August, the president of Mobile Phones at Samsung, TM Ro, assured that with these models he was once again redefining the possibilities with folding smartphones that provide users with the necessary flexibility and versatility.

But they are not the only thing that have unveiled new folding models, lChina Oppo announced its entry into the segment with its Find N; Pete Lau, the company’s Chief Product Officer, said they invested a significant amount of time and effort in coming up with a better approach to a foldable smartphone, experimenting with a variety of form factors, hinge designs, display materials, and ratios. appearance.

“Our goal is to change people’s perceptions of what a smartphone can offer and begin to make foldable devices more accessible to an even larger audience,” he said.

While Honor also took a step in this direction and announced that it would enter the folding smartphone market with the Magic V, although he did not give more details of what would be his first team in this market or its launch date.

However, George Zhao, CEO of Honor Device, stressed the importance of keeping a large enough screen in a folding flagship rather than downsizing it, as other brands have done.

So your computer would have a design that adopts advanced hinge technology that allows a smooth transition between the smallest and largest screen, transforming the entire user experience when opening and closing the device.

While, Huawei revealed its P50 Pocket a few days ago, a model that would compete with Samsung’s Flip and Motorola’s Razr.

