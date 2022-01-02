IMSS: How much does it cost to contract the voluntary insurance of the Institute in 2022?

In Mexico, millions of workers have access to social security, which aims to guarantee the right to health, medical assistance, protection of livelihoods, and social services for individual and collective well-being, as well as granting a pension, but there are also those who do not have a sure of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS), so if you are one of these people, in this note we tell you how much it costs to hire the sure volunteer of IMSS in 2022.

It is important to note that if you are a worker in a family industry, independent worker, as a professional, small merchant, artisan or any other non-salaried worker, you can obtain the benefits provided by the IMSS under a modality in which you make your voluntary contribution.

Related news

If you are a non-salaried worker in the urban area, you can request the Voluntary Incorporation to the Mandatory Regime so that you and your beneficiaries have the benefits granted by the Social Security Law.

The sure of IMSS covers medical, surgical, pharmaceutical, hospital and maternity care. In the case of maternity, care is provided during pregnancy, childbirth and the puerperium. There are pre-existing diseases that prevent their incorporation, conditions with certain waiting periods, as well as some exclusions (cosmetic surgery, glasses, hearing aids, treatment of chronic conditions that require permanent therapeutic control).

How much does it cost to contract the IMSS voluntary insurance in 2022?

The costs that remain until the beginning of 2022 are those that were present during 2021, and in which the annual fee to be covered in advance by each insured is determined based on the age of the applicant, so depending on how old you are is what it will cost you to hire the sure of IMSS: